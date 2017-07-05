Watermark
CVC feeds Pasubio LBO to early birds as margins tighten

Pasubio, the Italian maker of speciality car upholstery, is funding its buyout by CVC with a leveraged loan and revolver launched on Wednesday in an issuer-friendly market.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 05 Jul 2017


The borrower launched to early bird lenders a €175m term loan and a €35m revolving credit facility to fund the private equity firm CVC's acquisition. 

BNP Paribas and UniCredit have committed initial financing and opened the loan syndication to relationship banks and institutional investors.

A person with knowledge of the deal ...

