CVC feeds Pasubio LBO to early birds as margins tighten

The borrower launched to early bird lenders a €175m term loan and a €35m revolving credit facility to fund the private equity firm CVC's acquisition.
BNP Paribas and UniCredit have committed initial financing and opened the loan syndication to relationship banks and institutional investors.
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.