Watermark
Go to Asia edition

BNG prints sterling tap ahead of ‘competing supply’

Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten has raised £150m with a tap of a March 2022 line, ahead of more supply in the currency next week, according to a BNG funding official.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 03:00 PM


The Dutch agency mandated Barclays and RBC Capital Markets to tap the 1% line, which was opened at the start of June with a £250m trade. “We know there’s competing supply next week,” said a funding official at BNG, explaining the decision to come to market ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Jun 2017
1 BNP Paribas 12,133.14 16 4.41%
2 Barclays 11,436.59 16 4.16%
3 Citi 11,407.60 13 4.15%
4 HSBC 10,809.87 15 3.93%
5 UniCredit 9,914.96 13 3.61%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Jun 2017
1 Citi 29,428.61 70 5.96%
2 JPMorgan 28,204.66 71 5.71%
3 HSBC 18,162.74 45 3.68%
4 Deutsche Bank 17,792.83 38 3.60%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,688.79 54 3.58%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Jun 2017
1 BNP Paribas 24,517.73 45 3.85%
2 JPMorgan 24,215.01 63 3.80%
3 UniCredit 24,061.01 62 3.78%
4 HSBC 23,780.64 71 3.73%
5 Barclays 22,961.67 55 3.60%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 12 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 57,598.36 286 3.94%
2 Citi 52,375.29 185 3.58%
3 HSBC 47,349.68 167 3.24%
4 Barclays 43,712.92 125 2.99%
5 Deutsche Bank 39,612.00 149 2.71%