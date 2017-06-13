Watermark
EC bangs the drum on euro clearing relocation

The European Commission on Tuesday sent the strongest signal yet that continental politicians will work to wrestle euro clearing activity away from the UK as its exits the European Union.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 13 Jun 2017

In a highly anticipated draft proposal, the EC laid out a clear path by which third country central counterparties may be forced to locate in the European Union to maintain their euro-denominated derivatives clearing business.

Should the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA)  deem it necessary, the Commission’s ...

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Jun 2017
1 Citi 206,449.53 755 8.84%
2 JPMorgan 192,919.68 823 8.26%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 175,174.46 602 7.50%
4 Barclays 144,195.77 526 6.17%
5 Goldman Sachs 139,497.22 445 5.97%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 22,472.93 61 2,247,292,967,552.72%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,693.49 47 2,069,348,556,135.12%
3 HSBC 20,328.32 68 2,032,831,873,292.78%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 13,248.64 69 1,324,864,073,143.57%
5 BNP Paribas 13,210.62 71 1,321,062,202,764.64%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 9,449.66 39 8.14%
2 UBS 9,110.20 35 7.85%
3 Goldman Sachs 8,787.05 42 7.57%
4 Citi 8,550.04 53 7.37%
5 Deutsche Bank 6,913.31 37 5.96%