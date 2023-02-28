GlobalCapital is pleased to launch the 2023 Global Derivatives Awards
Research for the 2023 Global Derivatives Awards has begun with winners to be announced in September at live events in both London and New York
This year, we have brought all of our awards under the Global Derivatives umbrella, and will be choosing the winners for the Americas as well as the Europe and Asia awards through a single research process. You are invited to put yourselves forward for inclusion in the shortlists.
To nominate yourself, please either provide a short submission of two sides of A4, or answer the entry questions on the portal, detailing any notable developments over the awards period (January 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023).
When putting together the shortlist, judges will be looking for examples of innovation, growth and working for the advancement of the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients. Differentiation is key and your submission should demonstrate how you have stood out from your competitors in your performance, what you offer to clients or in your strategy.
You will also have the opportunity to nominate other entities. These can either be your competitors, or other members of the derivatives industry who you have encountered and who have impressed you over the period.
For example, a bank nominating a broker, or a law firm nominating a bank. This is optional, but it is your opportunity to play a role in shaping the awards shortlist. You may provide reasoning for your nominations if you wish.
Please visit our ENTRY PORTAL to make your nominations.
These submissions, along with our own, independent research, will be used to create the shortlists which we will publish in April. We will then invite nominees to pitch to win during May and June.
Sophie Astles, awards editor, will run the pitching process in conjunction with John Anderson.
John’s career spans both journalism and corporate communications. Starting out an investigative journalist, he has more recently written for GlobalCapital as well as Euromoney and Risk magazines.
The nominations process is now open and the key dates are as follows:
Submissions close: March 31, 2023
Shortlist published: April, 2023
Pitches begin: May, 2023
Pitch deadline: June 23, 2023
Winners revealed: September 2023
For any questions about the awards, please contact Sophie Astles
For commercial enquiries, please get in touch with Jack Thomson
The Categories:
Banks
Global derivatives house of the year (no shortlist/pitches)
Derivatives house of the year: Europe & Asia (no shortlist/pitches)
Equity derivatives house of the year: Europe & Asia
FX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Credit Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Structured Products House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Commodity derivatives bank of the year: Europe & Asia
Research & Strategy House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Clearing Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia
Inflation Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia *NEW*
Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year: Europe & Asia *NEW*
Volatility Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia *NEW*
Custodian Bank of the Year
Americas Derivatives House of the Year (no shortlist/pitches)
Canada Derivatives House of the Year
Latin America Derivatives House of the Year
Americas Equity Derivatives House of the Year
Americas Credit Derivatives House of the Year
Americas FX Derivatives House of the Year
Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year
Americas Structured Products House of the Year
Americas Commodity Derivatives bank of the year
Americas Research and Strategy House of the Year
Americas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year
Americas Inflation Derivatives House of the Year *NEW*
Americas Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year *NEW*
Americas Volatility Derivatives House of the Year *NEW*
Bank Transformation of the Year *NEW*
Service Providers
Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Europe & Asia
Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year
Hedge Fund of the Year
Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year – Europe & Asia
Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year
Global Risk Management Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year
Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year
Regulatory Solutions provider of the Year
Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year
OTC trading venue of the Year
Optimisation Service of the Year – Europe & Asia
Americas Optimisation Service of the Year
Derivatives Clearing House of the Year – Europe & Asia
Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year
Placement Agent of the Year
Americas Swap Execution Facility of the Year
Derivatives technology provider of the Year
Digital asset service provider of the Year
Weather derivatives service provider of the Year
Brokers
Global Interdealer Broker of the Year (no shortlist/pitches)
Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia
Americas Interdealer Broker of the Year
Law Firms
Global Law Firm of the Year – Overall (no shortlist/pitches)
European Law Firm of the Year
Asia-Pacific Law Firm of the Year
Americas Law Firm of the Year – Overall (no shortlist/pitches)
US Law Firm of the Year
Canada Law Firm of the Year
Exchanges
Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year
European Derivatives Exchange of the Year
Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year
Americas Derivatives Exchange of the Year
Other
Deal of the Year *NEW*
Thought leader in ESG *NEW*
Industry Association of the Year *NEW*
Digital solution of the year *NEW*
Rising Star *NEW*
- This award will be based on submissions alone, and will go to an individual with less than 15 years’ experience who is making a name for themselves in the market.
Corporate Champion *NEW*
- This award will be based on submissions alone, and will recognise an institution for its efforts to improve diversity within the derivatives industry
We will also be awarding Derivatives House of the Year for the Americas; Europe & Asia; and Global, as well as an Americas Law Firm of the Year and Global Law Firm of the Year. However, these are no longer pitched categories and will instead be based on an institution's performance across other categories.