GlobalCapital is pleased to launch the 2023 Global Derivatives Awards

This year, we have brought all of our awards under the Global Derivatives umbrella, and will be choosing the winners for the Americas as well as the Europe and Asia awards through a single research process. You are invited to put yourselves forward for inclusion in the shortlists.

To nominate yourself, please either provide a short submission of two sides of A4, or answer the entry questions on the portal, detailing any notable developments over the awards period (January 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023).

When putting together the shortlist, judges will be looking for examples of innovation, growth and working for the advancement of the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients. Differentiation is key and your submission should demonstrate how you have stood out from your competitors in your performance, what you offer to clients or in your strategy.

You will also have the opportunity to nominate other entities. These can either be your competitors, or other members of the derivatives industry who you have encountered and who have impressed you over the period.

For example, a bank nominating a broker, or a law firm nominating a bank. This is optional, but it is your opportunity to play a role in shaping the awards shortlist. You may provide reasoning for your nominations if you wish.

Please visit our ENTRY PORTAL to make your nominations.

These submissions, along with our own, independent research, will be used to create the shortlists which we will publish in April. We will then invite nominees to pitch to win during May and June.

Sophie Astles, awards editor, will run the pitching process in conjunction with John Anderson.

John’s career spans both journalism and corporate communications. Starting out an investigative journalist, he has more recently written for GlobalCapital as well as Euromoney and Risk magazines.

The nominations process is now open and the key dates are as follows:

Submissions close: March 31, 2023

Shortlist published: April, 2023

Pitches begin: May, 2023

Pitch deadline: June 23, 2023

Winners revealed: September 2023

For any questions about the awards, please contact Sophie Astles

For commercial enquiries, please get in touch with Jack Thomson

The Categories:

Banks

Global derivatives house of the year (no shortlist/pitches)

Derivatives house of the year: Europe & Asia (no shortlist/pitches)

Equity derivatives house of the year: Europe & Asia

FX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia

Credit Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia

Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia

Structured Products House of the Year: Europe & Asia

Commodity derivatives bank of the year: Europe & Asia

Research & Strategy House of the Year: Europe & Asia

Clearing Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia

Inflation Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia *NEW*

Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year: Europe & Asia *NEW*

Volatility Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia *NEW*

Custodian Bank of the Year

Americas Derivatives House of the Year (no shortlist/pitches)

Canada Derivatives House of the Year

Latin America Derivatives House of the Year

Americas Equity Derivatives House of the Year

Americas Credit Derivatives House of the Year

Americas FX Derivatives House of the Year

Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year

Americas Structured Products House of the Year

Americas Commodity Derivatives bank of the year

Americas Research and Strategy House of the Year

Americas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year

Americas Inflation Derivatives House of the Year *NEW*

Americas Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year *NEW*

Americas Volatility Derivatives House of the Year *NEW*

Bank Transformation of the Year *NEW*

Service Providers

Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Europe & Asia

Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year

Hedge Fund of the Year

Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year – Europe & Asia

Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year

Global Risk Management Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year

Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year

Regulatory Solutions provider of the Year

Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year

OTC trading venue of the Year

Optimisation Service of the Year – Europe & Asia

Americas Optimisation Service of the Year

Derivatives Clearing House of the Year – Europe & Asia

Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year

Placement Agent of the Year

Americas Swap Execution Facility of the Year

Derivatives technology provider of the Year

Digital asset service provider of the Year

Weather derivatives service provider of the Year

Brokers

Global Interdealer Broker of the Year (no shortlist/pitches)

Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia

Americas Interdealer Broker of the Year

Law Firms

Global Law Firm of the Year – Overall (no shortlist/pitches)

European Law Firm of the Year

Asia-Pacific Law Firm of the Year

Americas Law Firm of the Year – Overall (no shortlist/pitches)

US Law Firm of the Year

Canada Law Firm of the Year

Exchanges

Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year

European Derivatives Exchange of the Year

Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year

Americas Derivatives Exchange of the Year

Other

Deal of the Year *NEW*

Thought leader in ESG *NEW*

Industry Association of the Year *NEW*

Digital solution of the year *NEW*

Rising Star *NEW*

- This award will be based on submissions alone, and will go to an individual with less than 15 years’ experience who is making a name for themselves in the market.

Corporate Champion *NEW*

- This award will be based on submissions alone, and will recognise an institution for its efforts to improve diversity within the derivatives industry

We will also be awarding Derivatives House of the Year for the Americas; Europe & Asia; and Global, as well as an Americas Law Firm of the Year and Global Law Firm of the Year. However, these are no longer pitched categories and will instead be based on an institution's performance across other categories.