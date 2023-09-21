GlobalCapital Global Derivatives Awards 2023: the winners

On Thursday 21 September, GlobalCapital hosted its annual Global Derivatives Awards at a gala dinner at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah in London’s Knightsbridge. We were delighted to be able to bring together so many of the industry’s best to celebrate its successes over the past year.

The evening saw BNP Paribas crowned Global Derivatives House of the Year and Derivatives House of the Year for Europe & Asia. These Awards recognise its ability to adapt to difficult market climates and strength across all asset classes, underlined by its wins in the equity derivatives, clearing and custodian bank categories. These prizes commend it for adapting its strategy in line with market movements and growing its footprint across all geographies and asset classes.

Société Générale was named Inflation Derivatives House of the Year, and also took home the Award for Thought Leader in ESG. Its commitment to engaging clients on ESG strategy and its ESG-centred approach to product development shone through in its pitches.

Meanwhile Natixis retained its Structured Products House of the Year title, further reflecting the strength of the foothold the French banks have in this space.

LCH Group made it an impressive seventh win in the Clearing category and Clifford Chance was named Global Law Firm of the Year. The night’s other winners included Nomura, Deutsche Bank, Quantifi, Numerix, Novatus Advisory, SGX Group and Quantile.

The ceremony is the culmination of months of research into the global derivatives market, drawing on written submissions, as well as wide-ranging pitches from organisations across the globe.

Instead of simply recognising those with the biggest market shares in each category, the Awards seek to reward innovation, advocacy for the industry, growth and those that went above and beyond for clients.

2022 was undoubtedly a tumultuous year for the markets, but organisations from across the industry were able to pivot and continued to provide liquidity, offer tailored solutions and launch new products, often turning the volatility to their advantage.

We opened research several months ago, sounding the market to ensure our categories best reflected the changing face of the industry. This led to the addition of four new categories.

We followed this with a submission process, which we used to produce a shortlist of the best in each category. As ever, the process of choosing our winners was an exhaustive one.

A single, global research effort saw over 70 individual pitches conducted across 60 categories, before the editorial panel reconvened to pick the winners. As ever, the calibre of the shortlist and high quality of the pitches ensured that judging was no easy task, but we are confident that we have chosen the most deserving winners in each category.

GlobalCapital would like to thank everyone who took the time to contribute to the Awards through submissions and pitch interviews, as well as to our sponsors. Without your support, these Awards could not happen. Our congratulations go to all our nominees and, of course, to our winners. The full list is below.

The Winners:

Banks Global Derivatives House of the Year Winner: BNP Paribas Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: BNP Paribas Equity Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: BNP Paribas



HSBC

Natixis

Société Générale FX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: Deutsche Bank



BNP Paribas

Citi

JP Morgan

Natixis Credit Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: Citi



Bank of America

Barclays

BNP Paribas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: Nomura



BNP Paribas

Citi

Natixis

Societe Generale Structured Products House of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: Natixis



Barclays

Societe Generale

UBS Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: Bank of America



BNP Paribas

Goldman Sachs

Macquarie Research & Strategy House of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: UBS



Bank of America

Barclays

Nomura Clearing Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: BNP Paribas



Barclays

Citi

HSBC Inflation Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: Société Générale



BNP Paribas

HSBC

Morgan Stanley Custodian Bank of the Year Winner: BNP Paribas



Bank of New York Mellon

Citi

State Street

Wells Fargo

Service Providers Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Europe & Asia Winner: XTX Markets



Citadel Securities

Jump Trading

Optiver Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year – Europe & Asia Winner: Société Générale



Fenics Market Data

Numerix

Parameta Solutions

S&P Global Global Risk Management Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year Winner: Numerix



FinPricing

OpenGamma

Quantifi

S&P Global Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: Novatus Global



Adenza

Droit

JWG Group

UnaVista Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year Winner: MSCI



Bloomberg

FTSE Russell

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Solactive Optimisation Service of the Year – Europe & Asia Winner: Quantile



Capitalab

Capitolis

OSTRAA Derivatives Clearing House of the Year – Europe & Asia Winner: LCH Group



ICE Clear Europe

JSCC Placement Agent of the Year Winner: Stone Mountain Capital



Eaton Partners

Evercore Private Funds Group

PJT Park Hill Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year Winner: Quantifi



Ascent Technologies

Cassini Systems

Derivative Path

Numerix

Transcend Street Weather Derivatives Service Provider of the Year Winner: CME Group



Enel Global Trading

Speedwell Weather

TP ICAP

Law Firms Global Law Firm of the Year Winner: Clifford Chance Asia-Pacific Law Firm of the Year Winner: Ashurst



Allen & Overy

Clifford Chance

King & Wood Mallesons

Latham & Watkins

Linklaters European Law Firm of the Year Winner: Allen & Overy



Clifford Chance

Fieldfisher

Linklaters

Mayer Brown

Simmons & Simmons

Exchanges Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year Winner: CME Group



CBOE Global Markets

Eurex

ICE Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year Winner: SGX Group



Asia Pacific Exchange

Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad

HKEX

Shanghai Futures Exchange European Derivatives Exchange of the Year Winner: Eurex



CME Group

Euronext

ICE

Other Digital Solution of the Year Winner: Linklaters | CreateiQ



CloudMargin

ISDA – Digital Regulatory Reporting

Numerix Oneview Thought Leader in ESG Winner: Société Générale

Please click here to see photos from the night

For more information on the Awards process, please contact Sophie Astles

For information regarding commercial opportunities, please contact Jack Thomson