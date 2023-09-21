GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
GlobalCapital Global Derivatives Awards 2023: the winners

Sophie Astles
September 21, 2023 11:38 PM
Global Derivatives Awards

GlobalCapital is pleased to reveal all the winners of its 2023 Global Derivatives Awards

On Thursday 21 September, GlobalCapital hosted its annual Global Derivatives Awards at a gala dinner at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah in London’s Knightsbridge. We were delighted to be able to bring together so many of the industry’s best to celebrate its successes over the past year.

The evening saw BNP Paribas crowned Global Derivatives House of the Year and Derivatives House of the Year for Europe & Asia. These Awards recognise its ability to adapt to difficult market climates and strength across all asset classes, underlined by its wins in the equity derivatives, clearing and custodian bank categories. These prizes commend it for adapting its strategy in line with market movements and growing its footprint across all geographies and asset classes.

Société Générale was named Inflation Derivatives House of the Year, and also took home the Award for Thought Leader in ESG. Its commitment to engaging clients on ESG strategy and its ESG-centred approach to product development shone through in its pitches.

Meanwhile Natixis retained its Structured Products House of the Year title, further reflecting the strength of the foothold the French banks have in this space.

LCH Group made it an impressive seventh win in the Clearing category and Clifford Chance was named Global Law Firm of the Year. The night’s other winners included Nomura, Deutsche Bank, Quantifi, Numerix, Novatus Advisory, SGX Group and Quantile.

The ceremony is the culmination of months of research into the global derivatives market, drawing on written submissions, as well as wide-ranging pitches from organisations across the globe.

Instead of simply recognising those with the biggest market shares in each category, the Awards seek to reward innovation, advocacy for the industry, growth and those that went above and beyond for clients.

2022 was undoubtedly a tumultuous year for the markets, but organisations from across the industry were able to pivot and continued to provide liquidity, offer tailored solutions and launch new products, often turning the volatility to their advantage.

We opened research several months ago, sounding the market to ensure our categories best reflected the changing face of the industry. This led to the addition of four new categories.

We followed this with a submission process, which we used to produce a shortlist of the best in each category. As ever, the process of choosing our winners was an exhaustive one.

A single, global research effort saw over 70 individual pitches conducted across 60 categories, before the editorial panel reconvened to pick the winners. As ever, the calibre of the shortlist and high quality of the pitches ensured that judging was no easy task, but we are confident that we have chosen the most deserving winners in each category.

GlobalCapital would like to thank everyone who took the time to contribute to the Awards through submissions and pitch interviews, as well as to our sponsors. Without your support, these Awards could not happen. Our congratulations go to all our nominees and, of course, to our winners. The full list is below.

The Winners:

  • Banks

    Global Derivatives House of the Year
    Winner: BNP Paribas
    Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Winner: BNP Paribas
    Equity Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Winner: BNP Paribas

    HSBC
    Natixis
    Société Générale
    FX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Winner: Deutsche Bank

    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    JP Morgan
    Natixis
    Credit Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Winner: Citi

    Bank of America
    Barclays
    BNP Paribas
    Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Winner: Nomura

    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    Natixis
    Societe Generale
    Structured Products House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Winner: Natixis

    Barclays
    Societe Generale
    UBS
    Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Winner: Bank of America

    BNP Paribas
    Goldman Sachs
    Macquarie
    Research & Strategy House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Winner: UBS

    Bank of America
    Barclays
    Nomura
    Clearing Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Winner: BNP Paribas

    Barclays
    Citi
    HSBC
    Inflation Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Winner: Société Générale

    BNP Paribas
    HSBC
    Morgan Stanley
    Custodian Bank of the Year
    Winner: BNP Paribas

    Bank of New York Mellon
    Citi
    State Street
    Wells Fargo

  • Service Providers

    Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Europe & Asia
    Winner: XTX Markets

    Citadel Securities
    Jump Trading
    Optiver
    Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year – Europe & Asia
    Winner: Société Générale

    Fenics Market Data
    Numerix
    Parameta Solutions
    S&P Global
    Global Risk Management Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year
    Winner: Numerix

    FinPricing
    OpenGamma
    Quantifi
    S&P Global
    Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Winner: Novatus Global

    Adenza
    Droit
    JWG Group
    UnaVista
    Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year
    Winner: MSCI

    Bloomberg
    FTSE Russell
    S&P Dow Jones Indices
    Solactive
    Optimisation Service of the Year – Europe & Asia
    Winner: Quantile

    Capitalab
    Capitolis
    OSTRAA
    Derivatives Clearing House of the Year – Europe & Asia
    Winner: LCH Group

    ICE Clear Europe
    JSCC
    Placement Agent of the Year
    Winner: Stone Mountain Capital

    Eaton Partners
    Evercore Private Funds Group
    PJT Park Hill
    Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year
    Winner: Quantifi

    Ascent Technologies
    Cassini Systems
    Derivative Path
    Numerix
    Transcend Street
    Weather Derivatives Service Provider of the Year
    Winner: CME Group

    Enel Global Trading
    Speedwell Weather
    TP ICAP

  • Law Firms

    Global Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Clifford Chance
    Asia-Pacific Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Ashurst

    Allen & Overy
    Clifford Chance
    King & Wood Mallesons
    Latham & Watkins
    Linklaters
    European Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Allen & Overy

    Clifford Chance
    Fieldfisher
    Linklaters
    Mayer Brown
    Simmons & Simmons

  • Exchanges

    Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year
    Winner: CME Group

    CBOE Global Markets
    Eurex
    ICE
    Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year
    Winner: SGX Group

    Asia Pacific Exchange
    Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad
    HKEX
    Shanghai Futures Exchange
    European Derivatives Exchange of the Year
    Winner: Eurex

    CME Group
    Euronext
    ICE

  • Other

    Digital Solution of the Year
    Winner: Linklaters | CreateiQ

    CloudMargin
    ISDA – Digital Regulatory Reporting
    Numerix Oneview
    Thought Leader in ESG
    Winner: Société Générale

Please click here to see photos from the night

For more information on the Awards process, please contact Sophie Astles

For information regarding commercial opportunities, please contact Jack Thomson

