GlobalCapital Global Derivatives Awards 2023: the winners
GlobalCapital is pleased to reveal all the winners of its 2023 Global Derivatives Awards
On Thursday 21 September, GlobalCapital hosted its annual Global Derivatives Awards at a gala dinner at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah in London’s Knightsbridge. We were delighted to be able to bring together so many of the industry’s best to celebrate its successes over the past year.
The evening saw BNP Paribas crowned Global Derivatives House of the Year and Derivatives House of the Year for Europe & Asia. These Awards recognise its ability to adapt to difficult market climates and strength across all asset classes, underlined by its wins in the equity derivatives, clearing and custodian bank categories. These prizes commend it for adapting its strategy in line with market movements and growing its footprint across all geographies and asset classes.
Société Générale was named Inflation Derivatives House of the Year, and also took home the Award for Thought Leader in ESG. Its commitment to engaging clients on ESG strategy and its ESG-centred approach to product development shone through in its pitches.
Meanwhile Natixis retained its Structured Products House of the Year title, further reflecting the strength of the foothold the French banks have in this space.
LCH Group made it an impressive seventh win in the Clearing category and Clifford Chance was named Global Law Firm of the Year. The night’s other winners included Nomura, Deutsche Bank, Quantifi, Numerix, Novatus Advisory, SGX Group and Quantile.
The ceremony is the culmination of months of research into the global derivatives market, drawing on written submissions, as well as wide-ranging pitches from organisations across the globe.
Instead of simply recognising those with the biggest market shares in each category, the Awards seek to reward innovation, advocacy for the industry, growth and those that went above and beyond for clients.
2022 was undoubtedly a tumultuous year for the markets, but organisations from across the industry were able to pivot and continued to provide liquidity, offer tailored solutions and launch new products, often turning the volatility to their advantage.
We opened research several months ago, sounding the market to ensure our categories best reflected the changing face of the industry. This led to the addition of four new categories.
We followed this with a submission process, which we used to produce a shortlist of the best in each category. As ever, the process of choosing our winners was an exhaustive one.
A single, global research effort saw over 70 individual pitches conducted across 60 categories, before the editorial panel reconvened to pick the winners. As ever, the calibre of the shortlist and high quality of the pitches ensured that judging was no easy task, but we are confident that we have chosen the most deserving winners in each category.
GlobalCapital would like to thank everyone who took the time to contribute to the Awards through submissions and pitch interviews, as well as to our sponsors. Without your support, these Awards could not happen. Our congratulations go to all our nominees and, of course, to our winners. The full list is below.
The Winners:
-
Global Derivatives House of the YearWinner: BNP ParibasDerivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: BNP ParibasEquity Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: BNP Paribas
HSBC
Natixis
Société GénéraleFX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: Deutsche Bank
BNP Paribas
Citi
JP Morgan
NatixisCredit Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: Citi
Bank of America
Barclays
BNP ParibasInterest Rate Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: Nomura
BNP Paribas
Citi
Natixis
Societe GeneraleStructured Products House of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: Natixis
Barclays
Societe Generale
UBSCommodity Derivatives Bank of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: Bank of America
BNP Paribas
Goldman Sachs
MacquarieResearch & Strategy House of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: UBS
Bank of America
Barclays
NomuraClearing Bank of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: BNP Paribas
Barclays
Citi
HSBCInflation Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: Société Générale
BNP Paribas
HSBC
Morgan StanleyCustodian Bank of the YearWinner: BNP Paribas
Bank of New York Mellon
Citi
State Street
Wells Fargo
-
Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Europe & AsiaWinner: XTX Markets
Citadel Securities
Jump Trading
OptiverData and Analytics Vendor of the Year – Europe & AsiaWinner: Société Générale
Fenics Market Data
Numerix
Parameta Solutions
S&P GlobalGlobal Risk Management Pricing and Valuation Provider of the YearWinner: Numerix
FinPricing
OpenGamma
Quantifi
S&P GlobalRegulatory Solutions Provider of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: Novatus Global
Adenza
Droit
JWG Group
UnaVistaIndex Product Creator and Developer of the YearWinner: MSCI
Bloomberg
FTSE Russell
S&P Dow Jones Indices
SolactiveOptimisation Service of the Year – Europe & AsiaWinner: Quantile
Capitalab
Capitolis
OSTRAADerivatives Clearing House of the Year – Europe & AsiaWinner: LCH Group
ICE Clear Europe
JSCCPlacement Agent of the YearWinner: Stone Mountain Capital
Eaton Partners
Evercore Private Funds Group
PJT Park HillDerivatives Technology Provider of the YearWinner: Quantifi
Ascent Technologies
Cassini Systems
Derivative Path
Numerix
Transcend StreetWeather Derivatives Service Provider of the YearWinner: CME Group
Enel Global Trading
Speedwell Weather
TP ICAP
-
Global Law Firm of the YearWinner: Clifford ChanceAsia-Pacific Law Firm of the YearWinner: Ashurst
Allen & Overy
Clifford Chance
King & Wood Mallesons
Latham & Watkins
LinklatersEuropean Law Firm of the YearWinner: Allen & Overy
Clifford Chance
Fieldfisher
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
Simmons & Simmons
-
Global Derivatives Exchange of the YearWinner: CME Group
CBOE Global Markets
Eurex
ICEAsia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the YearWinner: SGX Group
Asia Pacific Exchange
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad
HKEX
Shanghai Futures ExchangeEuropean Derivatives Exchange of the YearWinner: Eurex
CME Group
Euronext
ICE
-
Digital Solution of the YearWinner: Linklaters | CreateiQ
CloudMargin
ISDA – Digital Regulatory Reporting
Numerix OneviewThought Leader in ESGWinner: Société Générale
