NWB’s affordable housing dual debut a hit; others 'to follow'
Nederlandse Waterschapsbank’s first ever affordable housing bond raised €2bn across two tranches on Wednesday. One banker on the deal said he was “certain other borrowers will issue more like this”.
“It will be the first in a line of bonds like this,” said the banker. “We knew there would be a lot of questions from investors — many said they were interested but weren’t ready to come in for this transaction. We’ll see more and more, just as
