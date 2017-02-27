Watermark
Misys increases dollars as swap play proves inviting

Misys has tinkered with the $5.35bn-equivalent loan package backing its acquisition of Canadian competitor D+H, with a banker on the deal saying the basis swap between dollars and euros was especially attractive to the issuer.

  • By Max Bower
  • 01:00 PM

The $3.12bn seven year cov-lite term loan ‘B’ has been increased to $3.42bn with pricing firmed at 350bp with a 1% floor, offered at 99-99.5.

The €1bn term loan ‘B’ tranche has reduced its margin from guidance of 400bp-425bp to 325bp, increasing the floor from 0% to 1%.

