Macquarie Group
-
PizzaExpress is looking to raise sterling bonds to refinance its capital structure, after bondholders took control of it last year from Chinese private equity group Hony Capital.
-
Macquarie sold its first group level bond in the Swiss franc market on Thursday, harnessing an “astonishing” number of investors to twice increase the size and land inside its euro curve.
-
Macquarie announced the mandate on Wednesday for its first group level Swiss franc bond, to be sold in the coming days.
-
ANZ dropped into the sterling market this week in search of tier two paper, which will help it meet its total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements. With the TLAC deadline fast approaching, Australian firms are expected to make use of the attractive funding conditions to ramp up their subordinated issuance.
-
A trio of senior borrowers paid minimal new issue premiums in euros this week as Swedbank and AIB Group tapped a sweet spot of demand for bail-inable debt, while Macquarie got attractive pricing compared to its dollar curve.
-
Rating: A3/BBB+/A-
-
Macquarie shed over a third of its order book on Wednesday as it priced its third euro deal in 18 months at what was deemed a “very tight” level. It was joined in the senior market by Swedbank, which was issuing its first callable non-preferred bond.
-
Macquarie is set to extend its euro curve this week, after mandating banks for its third sale of group level debt in the currency in the last 18 months.
-
Rating: A2/A+/A
-
Macquarie Bank ended a seven year absence from the sterling market on Wednesday morning, having postponed its comeback transaction a week earlier.
-
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (Apra) hit Macquarie Bank with a A$500m ($378.4m) capital charge on Thursday, having uncovered serious faults in the firm's risk management practices. The announcement came a day after the bank paused its return to the sterling bond market.
-
Macquarie Bank paused its sterling return on Wednesday morning, the day after it announced the deal.