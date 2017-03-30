Watermark
Who killed the LSE-Deutsche Börse mega-merger?

The European Commission delivered the final blow to a proposed merger between Europe's biggest stock exchange operators, Deutsche Börse and the London Stock Exchange, on Wednesday, but some market observers wondered whether the parties themselves had gone cold on the deal.

  • By Costas Mourselas, Jean Comte
  • 30 Mar 2017

The Commission's final blocking move was ostensibly prompted by competition concerns in fixed income clearing. The Commission claims that the two exchanges are the only two relevant providers in Europe and could have constituted a monopoly.

“The European economy depends on well-functioning financial markets," said Margrethe Vestager, European ...

