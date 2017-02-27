Basel Committee slams banks

The Principles for Effective risk data aggregation and risk reporting were published in 2013 and included a deadline of January 2016 for 30 globally systemically important banks (G-SIBs) to comply by. Of the 11 principles, there was not one with which all 30 banks successfully complied.The Committee ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.