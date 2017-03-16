Petron drills for $600m refinancing with four

ANZ, Bank of China, Standard Chartered and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp are the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners of the latest fundraising, said a banker away from the deal.They have offered participants three levels of commitment in syndication. Arrangers committing $10m-30m earn 52bp in fees for 135bp ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.