FTSE Russell hires new derivative licences head

FTSE Russell, the global index and data company, has hired Sean Smith as managing director of derivatives licences.

  • 03:00 PM

Smith will be based in Chicago. He joins after 17 years at CME Group, most recently as an executive director in the strategic account management group.

Previously Smith worked in CME Group’s clearing, client development and sales divisions, ranging from clearing solutions to heading the global sales team ...

