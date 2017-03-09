UBS bolsters ranks with Apac ECM, derivs, China hires

Andrea Casati will take the reins as head of Apac ECM syndicate at UBS, rejoining the Swiss bank after close to a decade.
An internal memo seen by GlobalCapital Asia on Tuesday said Casati will start in mid-May as a managing director based in Hong Kong.The senior banker previously ...
