Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Derivative exchange volumes show declines in equity index trading

Volume figures released by the major derivative exchanges for the month of February show mixed results, with equity index volumes suffering year-on-year falls in most markets.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 05:45 PM

February markets were generally benign, with equities continuing to rally after Donald Trump's US presidential victory in November. This made for difficult volume comparisons to February 2016 when commodity and equity prices hit a floor and trading increased dramatically as upwards pricing pressures took hold.

The VIX ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 62,591.98 254 8.02%
2 Citi 61,005.69 220 7.81%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 58,608.72 174 7.51%
4 Barclays 54,439.39 163 6.97%
5 Goldman Sachs 46,279.46 130 5.93%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Feb 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 7,831.05 13 10.55%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,853.41 16 6.54%
3 Citi 4,292.28 12 5.78%
4 Commerzbank Group 3,898.79 8 5.25%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,878.26 13 5.22%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Feb 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 2,816.24 11 7.70%
2 Morgan Stanley 2,484.83 18 6.79%
3 UBS 2,358.75 12 6.45%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,357.02 11 6.44%
5 Deutsche Bank 2,213.22 13 6.05%