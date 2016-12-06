Watermark
Spain returns to 15s as conditions calm

Spain is set to bring its second benchmark of the year after mandating banks on Tuesday, as the country enjoys a spell of stability compared to some of its eurozone peers and a market that appears to be calming after a volatile start to the week.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 05:15 PM

Barclays, BBVA, HSBC, JP Morgan, NatWest Markets and Santander are running a July 2033 euro benchmark for the issuer, which will be its first 15 year syndication since February 2015.

Unlike France and Italy, whose bonds have struggled due to questions over the ...

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 6,788.00 7 11.42%
2 Citi 5,615.05 5 9.45%
3 Barclays 5,241.21 6 8.82%
4 JPMorgan 4,721.55 6 7.95%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 4,123.38 4 6.94%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 12,597.39 31 12.90%
2 Citi 9,941.91 26 10.18%
3 TD Securities Inc 9,024.40 19 9.24%
4 Barclays 7,484.30 17 7.67%
5 HSBC 7,065.11 17 7.24%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 11,777.24 22 9.21%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 11,045.46 20 8.64%
3 JPMorgan 10,143.02 20 7.94%
4 BNP Paribas 9,536.48 13 7.46%
5 HSBC 8,941.45 23 7.00%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 20 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 25,870.57 109 9.22%
2 Citi 22,784.33 74 8.12%
3 Barclays 20,630.07 48 7.35%
4 HSBC 19,213.33 61 6.85%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,150.63 45 6.11%