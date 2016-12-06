Spain returns to 15s as conditions calm

Barclays, BBVA, HSBC, JP Morgan, NatWest Markets and Santander are running a July 2033 euro benchmark for the issuer, which will be its first 15 year syndication since February 2015.Unlike France and Italy, whose bonds have struggled due to questions over the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.