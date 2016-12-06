Watermark
Detsky Mir trims Moscow IPO pricing

Detsky Mir, the Russian toy retailer, has revised the price range for its Rb21.1bn ($350m) Moscow IPO to Rb85 to Rb90 a share, the bottom end of the initial Rb85 to Rb105 range.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 04:00 PM

The books are covered throughout the revised range and the books will close at 4pm UK time on Tuesday, February 7.

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are global coordinators, Sberbank and UBS bookrunners.

Based on the new price guidance, the IPO will be worth between ...

