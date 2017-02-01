Watermark
GOP lawmaker tells Fed to stop negotiating on global regs

A letter from a top Republican lawmaker has asked that Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen halt participation in all international agreements aimed at setting global financial regulatory standards.

  • By Jean Comte, Sam Kerr
  • 01 Feb 2017

In the letter viewed by GlobalCapital, Congressman Patrick McHenry(R-NC) vice chairman of the House Financial Services Commitee, states that the Fed’s continuing participation in international forums on financial regulation run contrary to the “message delivered by President Donald Trump in prioritizing America’s interest in international negotiations.”

McHenry went ...

