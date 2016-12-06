Watermark
Investors eroding sterling value pocket as Parkdean accelerates

Parkdean Resorts has accelerated commitments on its £575m seven year term loan ‘B’ as sterling issuance looks set to extend its strong run so far this year.

  • By Max Bower
  • 02:00 PM

Parkdean’s loan has commitments due on Monday February 8, two days earlier than previously scheduled.

Price guidance of 500bp with a 0% floor, offered at 99.5, is also likely to shift, as one investor said that sterling was likely the next pocket of the credit market to tighten.

