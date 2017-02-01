Watermark
Go to Asia edition

HSBC names new equities head

HSBC has promoted Hossein Zaimi to become global head of equities, replacing Patrick George in the role, who continues as EMEA global markets head.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 01 Feb 2017

Zaimi will be based in Hong Kong, and report to Thibaut de Roux, head of global markets, and Gordon French, head of global banking and markets for Asia Pacific.

He was most recently regional head of trading for global markets Asia Pacific at the bank, a role he took ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Jan 2017
1 Citi 45,818.54 151 8.74%
2 JPMorgan 41,508.80 144 7.92%
3 Barclays 39,153.78 107 7.47%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,422.73 94 5.99%
5 Goldman Sachs 29,233.69 82 5.58%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jan 2017
1 ING 2,081.31 3 6.14%
2 HSBC 2,074.09 4 6.12%
3 Scotiabank 2,027.68 3 5.98%
3 Citi 2,027.68 3 5.98%
5 Commerzbank Group 1,991.68 3 5.88%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jan 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 949.97 3 12.42%
2 UBS 720.31 6 9.42%
3 JPMorgan 675.92 6 8.84%
4 Goldman Sachs 656.16 2 8.58%
5 Deutsche Bank 522.61 5 6.83%