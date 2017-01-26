India’s NTPC dives into euros for debut 10yr deal

The state-owned firm, whose full name is National Thermal Power Corp, mandated Axis Bank, Barclays, Citi, MUFG, SBI Capital Markets and Standard Chartered as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers two weeks ago for the Reg S 10 year euro outing.And with feedback in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.