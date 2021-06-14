State Bank of India SBI
-
The Omani lender Bank Dhofar has secured a loan facility from a consortium of international banks, in a deal led by two regional lenders.
-
South African lender Investec has secured a syndicated loan facility, with a consortium of 29 international banks. Bank borrowers are continuing to lean on their relationship lenders in South Africa, though the environment in the country remains challenging.
-
Bahrain Steel to lock in better conditions in refi — Saudi sparks life into local loan mart — Cranfield University soft-sounds private placement market — Golding Homes looks to add hundreds of houses with £120m facility — Great Portland brings ESG loans to UK Reits
-
Bahraini iron pellet producer Bahrain Steel is in discussions with lenders to refinance an existing facility, according to bankers. The deal, some say, is part of a broader trend among emerging market borrowers seeking to secure more attractive conditions.
-
Investec has entered the loan market for the third time this year, taking a $450m two year term loan from a range of international lenders.
-
Mauritius Commercial Bank has raised a new dual tranche $800m loan after receiving commitments of over $1bn. The deal was welcomed by bankers as one of the few new money financings in the market.
-
Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), the largest industrial company in the UAE outside of the oil and gas sectors, has kicked off the year with a $6.5bn term loan facility, as market conditions remain “borrower friendly”.
-
Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod) has sent off invitations to its annual financing for its cocoa harvest amid concerns it may struggle to repay its previous loan.
-
Investec Bank plc has signed a A$150m ($115.3m) loan to refinance a loan signed in 2015, attracting a total of 18 banks to the deal — the majority of which came from Asia.
-
Ahalia — Asahi — Cory Riverside
-
Ahalia Hospital in the UAE has signed an Dh420m ($114m) syndicated loan to refinance one taken out last year, according to a banker on the deal.