Airtel Africa, the UK telecommunication company providing services across Africa, has raised $500m from a range of international lenders. It becomes one of the latest Africa-based issuers to inject activity into the syndicated loan market.
Bank Sohar, the Omani bank, is expected to sign an oversubscribed three year loan for $300m by the end of February. Demand for the facility has been high from international banks despite the country’s rising budget deficit.
Dubai healthcare group Aster DM Healthcare has signed a $295m facility with nine banks, despite concerns that its operations in Qatar would complicate syndication of the debt.
GarantiBank International (GBI), a Dutch subsidiary of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi, has signed a $250m loan that was oversubscribed by 19 banks, according to a banker on the deal.