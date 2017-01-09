DTCC brings blockchain tech into trade warehouse

The TIW service automates the record keeping, lifecycle events, and payment management for more than $11tr of cleared and bilateral credit derivatives.DTCC has asked the three firms to build a solution based on existing TIW capabilities and interfaces with technology providers and market participants. DTCC hopes this ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.