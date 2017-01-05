Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Credit intrepid as year of uncertainty begins

John Maynard Keynes said we live in a world of irreducible uncertainty, while neoclassical economists assume that perfect information is available and people have rational expectations. The events of the past decade suggest that the former school of thought has more credence, though “freshwater” economists would no doubt disagree.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 05 Jan 2017

Gavan Nolan, IHS Markit

Uncertainty of the political variety looks set to be the overriding theme for 2017, regardless of whether one thinks the market is driven by rational agents or not. A new US president promising radical policy changes; elections in France, Germany and the Netherlands; ongoing banking ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 Jan 2017
1 JPMorgan 348,087.53 1375 8.74%
2 Citi 315,811.79 1185 7.93%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 310,702.76 1103 7.80%
4 Barclays 291,452.08 1014 7.32%
5 Deutsche Bank 232,279.70 977 5.83%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Jan 2017
1 BNP Paribas 43,251.91 197 6.64%
2 JPMorgan 42,069.34 83 6.46%
3 HSBC 38,343.71 153 5.89%
4 UniCredit 37,690.74 181 5.79%
5 ING 30,109.23 162 4.62%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Jan 2017
1 JPMorgan 18,124.83 98 10.34%
2 Goldman Sachs 14,649.74 78 8.36%
3 Morgan Stanley 11,251.59 62 6.42%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 11,227.66 51 6.40%
5 UBS 10,496.97 54 5.99%