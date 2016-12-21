IOSCO highlights risks in leveraged retail products like CFDs

The 70 page IOSCO fact finding report is based on a survey of 21 of its members, national securities regulators. It covers their experiences with leveraged OTC products, especially rolling-spot forex contracts, contracts for difference and binary options, and how they are marketed and sold to retail investors....
