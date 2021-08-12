Health and Biotech

Latest news
Deutsche Bank is among the firms making a concerted effort to bulk up their capabilities in the healthcare sector, with two managing directors set to join the firm in the coming months.
Wells Fargo has informed staff in the US that it is delaying the reopening of its offices in the country as a result of rising Covid-19 cases.
MUFG is implementing a new hybrid work policy in EMEA that enshrines flexible working patterns that were introduced during the pandemic.
Glenmark Life Sciences, a pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer, wrapped up a three-day bookbuild for its India IPO on Thursday. The deal, worth up to Rp15.5bn ($208.6m), was covered 15.5 times.
Credit spreads for corporate borrowers from sectors that will benefit the most from reopening from lockdowns are drifting wider as coronavirus infections rise thanks to the spread of the delta variant. Industries already battered by the pandemic face a rough autumn in capital markets if there is another major global wave of the virus.
HK Inno.N Corp, a South Korean pharmaceuticals company known for its popular hangover tonics, has priced its IPO at the top of the marketed range, netting W596.9bn ($520.9m).
Idorsia, the Swiss biotech company, has turned to the convertible bond market to finance looming product launches and the development of its late-stage drug pipeline.
Chinese biopharmaceutical company I-Mab is moving ahead with plans for a dual listing in Shanghai, as it looks to broaden its investor base.
Hong Kong’s stock exchange has rejected an IPO application from Aim Vaccine, a leading Chinese vaccine maker. The deal is being sponsored by China Securities, CICC, Goldman Sachs and Macquarie.