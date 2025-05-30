The great rates conundrum

GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings
Podcasts
GlobalCapital Podcast

The great rates conundrum

Jon Hay
Mike TurnerAddison GongGeorge SmithGeorge Collard
May 30, 2025 11:23 PM

◆ EU’s securitization plan leaked ◆ The first new EM sovereign issuer for years ◆ Who can be sued for climate change?

Steepening from Alamy 30May25 575x375.jpg

Interest rates coming down was supposed to be a sure bet. Now it’s not. Long government bond yields are rising, and not just in the US. Investors are worried — the term premium is climbing, which means it’s not enough now. It’s safest to stay away from duration.

We try to diagnose this queasy market for high quality bonds. Are there any silver linings?

MLex, a regulatory news service, has leaked two crucial draft proposals from the European Commission for how it will reform rules on securitization. Will they ease what the market feels is regulators’ stranglehold?

It’s six years since the last new sovereign bond issuer appeared from a true emerging market, but the Kyrgyz Republic came this week. The bond was a hit — we explore what it means.

You may not have heard of Huaraz — or Hamm. But you’ve probably heard of RWE, the German power company which has been called Europe’s biggest carbon emitter.

This week an appeal court in Hamm, Germany denied a lawsuit by a farmer from Huaraz, Peru. He had sued RWE for damages for the risk to his home from global warming-induced flooding.

But his supporters believe they achieved their aim: establishing that carbon emitters can be held liable for climate change.

Subscribe to GlobalCapital's Podcast

You can listen and subscribe for free on your favourite podcast platform including:

Topics

GlobalCapital PodcastSSA People and MarketsSecuritization People and MarketsResponsible InvestmentEM People and MarketsMarket NewsPeople and Markets
JH
Jon Hay
MT
Mike Turner
Corporate Debt Editor
Contact
AG
Addison Gong
SSA editor GlobalCapital
Contact
GS
George Smith
GC
George Collard
Senior Emerging Markets Reporter GlobalCapital
Contact

Related articles

Gift this article