Issue 1968
Top Stories
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Fall of Amplifi Capital due to credit deterioration as opposed to fraud
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Some evidence of green price advantage in secondary market, but not primary
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The euro's share of EM bond funding is at its highest in a decade
Leader
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Issuers have frontloaded their core currency funding and could benefit from turning their attention to other projects as the year draws to an end
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Not every borrower can print overseas in their local currency, but for those that can, it is a great tool
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity