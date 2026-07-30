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Issue 1968

Top Stories
SSA
MDB funding mix changes as callable bond bid from Asia blossoms
Shanghai Pudong district skyline from the Oriental Pearl Tower
Leader
Public Sector
SSA People and Markets

World Bank picks Sharchok to run funding team

The World Bank Group entrance in Washington D.C., USA.
Addison Gong, July 27, 2026
Supras and agencies
Upgraded CAF plots new dollar benchmark and friendlier hybrid
Sarah Ainsworth, July 30, 2026
Supras and agencies
AIIB to benefit from more ‘flexibility’ as funding programme grows
Addison Gong, July 29, 2026
SSA
Front ends diverge, long ends climb after Fed and BoE decisions
Sarah Ainsworth, July 30, 2026
SSA
SSAs rest before action as market enters a month of two halves
Addison Gong, July 28, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Primary Market Monitor

FIG new issue premiums shoot to 2026 highs in July

Glass skyscrapers against the sky
Flynn Nicholls, July 28, 2026
FIG People and Markets
Danske Bank runs with new FIG DCM team as veteran leaves
Atanas Dinov, July 30, 2026
FIG
Two Utah issuers bring senior deals as dollar FIG market remains open
Flynn Nicholls, July 30, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Covered bond market searches for clues about issuance restart

A lifeguard sitting on surveillance tower, front of the sea. Lifeguard Beach Chair. Beach lifeguard on duty. Cloudy sky.
Luke Jeffs, July 30, 2026
Covered Bonds
Market welcomes prospect of new Luxembourg covered bonds
Luke Jeffs, July 30, 2026
Covered Bonds
OTP purchase of Luminor unlikely to affect covered bonds
Luke Jeffs, July 29, 2026
Covered Bonds
RBC joins Aussie dollar revival as covered bonds reset tighter
Atanas Dinov, July 28, 2026
Covered Bonds
RBC eyes Aussie covered funding after CIBC jumbo restarts dormant sector
Atanas Dinov, July 27, 2026
Securitization
CLOs Europe

CLO triple-A spreads stay sticky as issuance surges

Foot stuck into chewing gum on street
Thomas Hopkins, July 30, 2026
ABS US
Volofin restarts aviation loan ABS issuance
Chadwick Van Estrop , July 30, 2026
ABS Europe
Amplifi collapse raises questions about bank ABF practices
Tom Hall, July 28, 2026
CLOs Europe
Bain prints new issue CLO with senior and junior triple-A tranches
Thomas Hopkins, July 28, 2026
CLOs Europe
Signal sells chunk of equity in latest new issue CLO
Thomas Hopkins, July 29, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Rate volatility clouds outlook for long-dated euro corporate bonds

Lamine Yamal (Spanien, #19) Spanien vs. Italien, Herren, Fussball, 2. Spieltag, EURO 2024, 20.06.2024, Europameisterschaft, Gruppe B Foto: Eibner-Pressefoto/Bahho Kara
Frank Jackman, July 30, 2026
SSA MTNs and CP
Corporate taps rise in MTNs amid rising geopolitical volatility
Diana Bui, July 30, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Dollar corps squeeze in ahead of Fed meet
Frank Jackman, July 29, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Sterling corporate issuers weigh return as BoE set to hold rates
Diana Bui, July 28, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
AT&T dials up two currencies with late July deal
Frank Jackman, July 27, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Banks and private debt funds wriggle away from risk but keep lending

Shark fish from Alamy 30Jul26 575x375.jpg
Martin Miraglia, July 30, 2026
Syndicated Loans
LMA calls on loan market to join push for common data standard
Martin Miraglia, July 29, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Eni gets €3bn underwritten loan, moves ahead with Cyprus gas project
Martin Miraglia, July 28, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Georgia's TBC Bank strengthens relationship with FMO through fresh $210m loan
Martin Miraglia, July 27, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Phoenix Pharma tops up revolving facility as rating boost unlocks cheaper funding
Martin Miraglia, July 30, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

UAE banks cut investing in Gulf neighbours' debt

Part of a globe showing Iran, Persian Gulf and Arabian peninsula
Francesca Young, July 28, 2026
Emerging Markets
LatAm primary market wary of Middle East conflict impact despite record first seven months
George Collard, July 28, 2026
Emerging Markets
EM circles Samurai market after Boad adds new face
George Collard, July 29, 2026
Emerging Markets
Taqa takes $750m in landmark blue private placement
George Collard, July 30, 2026
Emerging Markets
Chile takes second helping of euros
George Collard, July 27, 2026
Equity
Equity

Growth capital powers Greece’s equity market revival

Acropolis of Athens in Greece at night.
Dominic Plaskota, July 30, 2026
Equity
Strong demand for Hammerson’s £196m advanced bookbuild
Dominic Plaskota, July 30, 2026
Equity
Bridgepoint employees sell £62m stake, Likewise raises £28.5m
Dominic Plaskota, July 29, 2026
Equity
Government sells $325m stake in Unitel in Angola's biggest IPO
Dominic Plaskota, July 28, 2026
People and Markets
People News

Lloyds hires Crédit Agricole MD to run corporate DCM

Credit Agricole London from Alamy 29 Jul 2026 575x375
Francesca Young, July 29, 2026
People News
Société Générale appoints global head of equity flow derivatives
Dominic Plaskota, July 28, 2026
People News
UniCredit bolsters UK team with two new hires
Dominic Plaskota, July 28, 2026
People News
HSBC picks one internal, one hire for US corporate DCM
Jon Hay, July 27, 2026