RBC eyes Aussie covered funding after CIBC jumbo restarts dormant sector
◆ RBC to follow compatriot CIBC with five year public deal ◆ Earlier trade 'corrected' scarce supply, achieving high oversubscription ◆ Both banks appear ahead of expected local regulatory changes to covered bond treatment
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