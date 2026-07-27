RBC eyes Aussie covered funding after CIBC jumbo restarts dormant sector

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Covered Bonds

RBC eyes Aussie covered funding after CIBC jumbo restarts dormant sector

Atanas Dinov
July 27, 2026 06:18 pm

◆ RBC to follow compatriot CIBC with five year public deal ◆ Earlier trade 'corrected' scarce supply, achieving high oversubscription ◆ Both banks appear ahead of expected local regulatory changes to covered bond treatment

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Topics

Covered BondsFIGAustralian dollarRBC Capital MarketsCIBC World MarketsCanadaAustraliaCovered Bond Deal Reviews
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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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