RBC joins Aussie dollar revival as covered bonds reset tighter

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Covered Bonds

RBC joins Aussie dollar revival as covered bonds reset tighter

Atanas Dinov
July 28, 2026 05:43 pm

◆ Strong local demand shows eagerness to buy Aussie covereds at new, tighter levels ◆ RBC prices in line with CIBC's reopener of dormant sector ◆ Onshore demand seen supporting issuance up to five years

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Covered BondsFIGAustralian dollarCovered Bond Deal ReviewsRBC Capital MarketsAustraliaCanada
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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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