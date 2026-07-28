RBC joins Aussie dollar revival as covered bonds reset tighter
◆ Strong local demand shows eagerness to buy Aussie covereds at new, tighter levels ◆ RBC prices in line with CIBC's reopener of dormant sector ◆ Onshore demand seen supporting issuance up to five years
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