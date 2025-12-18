© 2025 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Issue 1938

FIG
Regulators cook up sweet things for some bank capital layers, sour for others
Public Sector
GlobalCapital MTN Awards 2026: shortlist revealed

GlobalCapital, December 16, 2025
Supras and agencies
Ontario government bids for Toronto to host new Defence, Security and Resilience Bank
Sarah Ainsworth, December 18, 2025
Sub-sovereigns
Lower Saxony plants flag for January restart
Sarah Ainsworth, December 17, 2025
Supras and agencies
CEB's Anne Flori on issuance, plans for callables and Sofr bond debut
Sarah Ainsworth, December 16, 2025
Supras and agencies
EU announces 'surprise' rise of issuance ceiling and 'small hint' of duration reduction
Sarah Ainsworth, December 16, 2025
FIG and Covered Bonds
Senior Debt

ABN Amro fortifies FIG lead in EuGBs with sterling's first

Atanas Dinov, December 15, 2025
FIG
US dollar FIG market set for smooth sailing in 2026
David Rothnie, December 18, 2025
Senior Debt
Nordea raises €600m from late year MTN
Atanas Dinov, December 17, 2025
Covered Bonds
Risk weighting reduction proposal can sweeten covered bond investing
Atanas Dinov, December 16, 2025
Securitization
CMBS Europe

Blackstone brings out surprise public £443m logistics CMBS

Tom Hall, December 17, 2025
ABS Europe
Estonia's Coop Pank enters securitization market with €249m SRT
Tom Hall, December 18, 2025
CLOs Europe
Pemberton pushes down cost of capital in refi for 2023 CLO
Thomas Hopkins, December 18, 2025
RMBS
Annaly prices one of the tightest non-QM RMBS in December rush
Pooja Sarkar, December 18, 2025
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

IG corporates to favour sterling front-end during 2026

Diana Bui, December 18, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
Big tech, big M&A set to drive big year for dollar corporate supply
David Rothnie, December 18, 2025
Hybrid
BNP Paribas reclaims top spot on GlobalCapital's euro corporate hybrid league table
Frank Jackman, December 16, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
Jumbo trades to muscle in on Europe's corporate bond market in 2026
Diana Bui, December 15, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
Corporates load up in MTNs with floaters, Gulf banks look outside dollars
Diana Bui, December 17, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Hugo Boss suits up with €600m SLL refinancing

Jennifer Law, December 17, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Loan bankers feel impetus building for more M&A financing in 2026
Jennifer Law, December 16, 2025
Emerging Markets
Primary Market Monitor

Tight deals push 2025 CEEMEA issuance past $300bn barrier

Frank Jackman, December 16, 2025
Emerging Markets
Doha Bank prints digital bond
Francesca Young, December 15, 2025
Equity
Equity

Eutelsat rights issue gets 133% subscription rate

Arthur Bautzer, December 15, 2025
Equity
Action Energy pops on Boursa Kuwait debut
Arthur Bautzer, December 17, 2025
Equity
Theon rights issue gets 99% take-up
Arthur Bautzer, December 16, 2025
People and Markets
People News

RBI picks insider Höllerer as next CEO

Jon Hay, December 17, 2025
People News
NatWest cuts global head of bond syndicate
Francesca Young, December 15, 2025
People and Markets
Natixis: 'our syndicate and sales operation is a differentiator'
Francesca Young, December 15, 2025
People and Markets
ING hires new head of UK IG debt capital markets
Arthur Bautzer, December 15, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

M&A in 2026: time to summon up the blood

David Rothnie, December 19, 2025
Podcast
GlobalCapital Podcast

GlobalCapital's Review 2025 | Outlook 2026 podcast

Ralph Sinclair, December 18, 2025