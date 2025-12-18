GlobalCapital's Review 2025 | Outlook 2026 podcast

It is no secret that data centre financing will be an increasingly important part of the capital markets in the years ahead. But this week we discuss why it is such a vital test for the EU's capital markets and the bloc's overall competitiveness as we contrast the progress in data centre securitization between the Europe and the US.

We also take a close look at the changes AI is making to how people in the capital markets do their jobs. Despite all the talk of distributed ledger technology and digital bonds, the most senior debt capital markets bankers believe AI will be the biggest disrupter to tehir world of the choices offered in GlobalCapital's recent survey (they also say DLT is the most overhyped of the options). We discuss exactly how AI is being used in the markets and assess its potential.

These stories, along with the survey of the heads of DCM are just some of the features in our Review 2025 | Outlook 2026 special report, which is free to read. It contains outlook pieces based on surveys of all of the major markets that GlobalCapital covers as well as interviews with some of the markets' biggest bond issuers and stories about the biggest themes that will affect capital markets in 2026.

Read it here: Review 2025 | Outlook 2026