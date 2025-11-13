© 2025 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Issue 1933

Top Stories
High grade and crossover bonds
AI capex threatens to disrupt Europe's corporate bond market
Paris, France - Feb 19, 2025: A person holds a remote while watching CNBC on a Panasonic TV, displaying Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon 2025 cap
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

Label 'helped' Bpifrance on SSA defence-themed bond debut

GC1933 Deal cartoon Bpifrance.jpg
Sarah Ainsworth, November 12, 2025
Sovereigns
UK attracts record orders for linker despite volatile Gilt backdrop
Sarah Ainsworth, November 12, 2025
Supras and agencies
Kommuninvest's Landström on euro success and dear dollars
Sarah Ainsworth, November 13, 2025
Sub-sovereigns
Ontario draws $15bn book for rare 10 year
Sarah Ainsworth, November 13, 2025
Supras and agencies
French agencies repriced as sovereign downgrade dust settles
Addison Gong, November 10, 2025
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

PBB releases Q3 earnings after share slump, full-year loss predicted

Garching, Germany. 07th Mar, 2024. The logo of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (pbb) can be seen at the company headquarters. Following a sharp fall in profits due to the crisis on the real estate markets, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (pbb) surprisingly does not pay i
Flynn Nicholls, November 13, 2025
FIG
US borrowers shop hybrids to meet hunt for yield
David Rothnie, November 14, 2025
Regulatory Capital
Nordea prices tightest euro tier two trade for four years
Flynn Nicholls, November 13, 2025
FIG
Resolution Life goes big from Bermuda with first-of-its-kind tier one trade
Flynn Nicholls, November 12, 2025
Regulatory Capital
Société Générale finds ample demand for €1bn tier two
Flynn Nicholls, November 13, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

Danske finds size across short three and seven year euros with covered bonds

Danske Bank
Frank Jackman, November 10, 2025
Covered Bond Analysis
Euro covered prefunding mulled in strong but quiet market
Frank Jackman, November 11, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Westpac lands covered bond flat to fair value in Swissies
Frank Jackman, November 12, 2025
Securitization
RMBS Europe

Barclays and NatWest bring mammoth private securitizations

Artwork of the woolly mammoth (Mammuthus primigenius), or tundra mammoth. This animal lived during the Pleistocene epoch and into the early Holocene, and as such coexisted with humans. It was roughly the same size as a moden African elephant. Covered in t
Tom Hall, November 11, 2025
Securitization
New issuers line up to enter aviation ABS in 2026
Chadwick Van Estrop , November 14, 2025
CLOs Europe
Solvency II changes clear path for EU insurers to invest in CLOs
Thomas Hopkins, November 12, 2025
CMBS
Blackstone data center CMBS 'D' notes nearly 23 times subscribed
Pooja Sarkar, November 12, 2025
Securitization
Fidium returns with fiber ABS
Chadwick Van Estrop , November 13, 2025
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Novo Nordisk lands €4bn multi-part deal through fair value

Packaging box of Wegovy (semaglutide) injectable prescription medication, weight-loss drug from Novo Nordisk AS. Pharmacy shop shelves in background.
Diana Bui, November 13, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
Because they're worth it: L'Oréal raises €3bn for M&A financing
Frank Jackman, November 12, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
BT dials into euros with €850m trade at small concession
Diana Bui, November 10, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
Southern Water £675m deal prices tight based on improved credit outlook
Diana Bui, November 12, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
Repsol powers up €750m hybrid on negative concession
Diana Bui, November 12, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Romanian borrowing spurs CEE loan surge but lenders brace for slower 2026

Bucharest Romania from alamy nov 13 25.jpg
Jennifer Law, November 13, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Loans bankers eye 2026 as ‘perfect backdrop’ for M&A revival
Jennifer Law, November 12, 2025
Synd Loans People and Markets
Houlihan Lokey adds to European infra debt advisory team from Jefferies
Jennifer Law, November 10, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Vossloh to tap Schuldschein market with increased deal
Jennifer Law, November 10, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Books for First Abu Dhabi Bank's euro return top €1.65bn

"Sharjah, UAE - 4.7.2022: "First Abu Dhabi (FAB) Bank blue logo close-up. "
George Collard, November 13, 2025
Emerging Markets
National Bank of Oman brings AT1 yield close to Saudi banks
George Collard, November 12, 2025
Emerging Markets
Majid Al Futtaim brings another hybrid ahead of call date
George Collard, November 12, 2025
Emerging Markets
KFH preps AT1 return ahead of call date
George Collard, November 11, 2025
Primary Market Monitor
Concessions nearly vanish in red-hot CEEMEA primary
George Collard, November 10, 2025
Equity
Equity

Shareholders raise over €1.1bn in three blocks as Stoxx 600 hits all-time high

portugalturbines-alamy-111125.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, November 11, 2025
Equity
Pasifik Holding to list in Istanbul
Arthur Bautzer, November 10, 2025
People News
HSBC hires energy banker Huo from Rothschild
Jon Hay, November 12, 2025
People and Markets
People News

BNP Paribas's Gulf DCM chief resigns

BNP Paribas sign from Alamy 11Nov25 575x375.jpg
Francesca Young, November 11, 2025
People News
CIBC funding chief to retire
Jon Hay, November 13, 2025
People News
Barclays strengthens French advisory with BNP Paribas hire
David Rothnie, November 12, 2025
People News
Two senior bankers leave HSBC in the Middle East
Francesca Young, November 10, 2025
People News
New head of syndicate at LBBW
Frank Jackman, November 13, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

Solid start for HSBC’s ‘financing powerhouse’ plan

Elhedery, Georges (HSBC) in Nov25 from Alamy 13Nov25 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, November 13, 2025