Issue 1932

Top Stories
High grade and crossover bonds
Reverse Yankees fuel Europe's corporate hybrids with lure of extra premium
GC1932 Deal Cartoon Verizon & Nextera.jpg
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

Non-core currency markets serve up year-end feast for SSAs

Christmas Dinner is waiting to be served at a set table - road turkey, roasted vegetables, wine glasses & children waiting
Addison Gong, November 06, 2025
Supras and agencies
Bpifrance to bring defence-themed bonds to SSAs
Addison Gong, November 03, 2025
Supras and agencies
CAF eyes 'something different' for 2026 as funding programme expands
Addison Gong, November 06, 2025
Supras and agencies
EFSF takes 'good approach' to wrap up 2025 on a high note
Addison Gong, November 06, 2025
SSA
Brandenburg lures 'exceptional quality' of investors to eight year bond
Sarah Ainsworth, November 04, 2025
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Regulatory Capital

BBVA and Eurobank bring tight yet popular AT1s

BBVA sign from Alamy 3Nov25 575x375.jpg
Atanas Dinov, November 03, 2025
FIG
UBS holdco grabs centre stage in US FIG market
David Rothnie, November 06, 2025
Regulatory Capital
BNP Paribas Cardif quietly sources €1bn tier one refi
Atanas Dinov, November 03, 2025
Senior Debt
Morgan Stanley's €4.5bn return boosts US euro FIG issuance above €30bn
Atanas Dinov, November 04, 2025
Senior Debt
ING and Bank of Ireland land bumper green senior trades
Flynn Nicholls, November 03, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

MBH Bank's debut covered bond pulls book 11 times deal size

Branch of MBH Bank in Budapest, one of Hungary?s largest financial institutions, formed through a merger of government-linked banks in 2023.
Flynn Nicholls, November 06, 2025
Covered Bonds
Kreissparkasse Ludwigsburg and MBH line up sub-benchmark euro covered bonds
Frank Jackman, November 03, 2025
FIG
'No clue': bankers left guessing by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank share slump
Atanas Dinov, November 04, 2025
Securitization
Securitization

Leads widen Serverfarm data center ABS after club price test

data_AS_575x375
Chadwick Van Estrop , November 06, 2025
RMBS Europe
Cerberus makes bridging breakthrough with Dutch buy-to-let RMBS
George Smith, November 04, 2025
CLOs Europe
Redding Ridge continues reset march
Thomas Hopkins, November 04, 2025
ABS Europe
Oodle closes in on successful return as UK auto ABS reboots
George Smith, November 06, 2025
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Anglian Water and AA sell popular sterling deals

Normanton Church stands by the edge of Rutland Water a reservoir of Anglian Water Rutland England. Image shot 2003. Exact date unknown.
Frank Jackman, November 04, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
Alphabet raises €6.5bn in euros on surging AI investment
Diana Bui, November 03, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
Tritax locks in fair value in £300m trade as sterling issuance roars back
Diana Bui, November 05, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
Heineken pours out popular dual trancher in euros
Frank Jackman, November 03, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Project finance and infrastructure pipeline fills as year-end nears

Power station from alamy Nov 6 2025.jpg
Jennifer Law, November 06, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Schuldscheine tipped to hit €22bn in 2026
Jennifer Law, November 04, 2025
Synd Loans People and Markets
Arcmont adds three to London investing team
Jennifer Law, November 05, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Sizewell C nuclear plant secures up to £42bn of debt
Jennifer Law, November 05, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Latvenergo crunches to small sov spread

Night river with bridge and reflection in Riga
Francesca Young, November 06, 2025
Emerging Markets
QIIB goes tight in senior after slower demand for Saudi AT1
George Collard, November 06, 2025
Emerging Markets
Nigeria shrugs off Trump's threats to find big demand for dual trancher
George Collard, November 05, 2025
Emerging Markets
Ittihad pounces for $550m after credit rating boosts
George Collard, November 05, 2025
Emerging Markets
Investors feast on Qatar's sukuk offering
George Collard, November 04, 2025
Equity
Equity

Exchanges increase flexibility to compete with private markets

exchangebell-alamy-061125.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, November 07, 2025
Equity
Ayvens shareholders sell largest block yet for €940m
Arthur Bautzer, November 04, 2025
Equity
Joburg IPOs heat up with Optasia and Cell C
Arthur Bautzer, November 05, 2025
Equity
Worldline plans to raise €500m in rights issue, reserved capital increase
Arthur Bautzer, November 06, 2025
Equity
Princes Group shares flat on debut
Arthur Bautzer, October 31, 2025
People and Markets
Market News

FCA accused of breaking procurement law in consolidated tape battle

Financial Conduct Authority from Alamy 5Nov25 crop 575x375.jpg
Jon Hay, November 05, 2025
SSA People and Markets
World Bank's Dore moves from funding to treasury operations
Addison Gong, November 04, 2025
Synd Loans People and Markets
Arcmont adds three to London investing team
Jennifer Law, November 05, 2025
People and Markets
CIBC puts SSA syndicate manager at risk
Francesca Young, November 04, 2025
People and Markets
UBS names new co-head of global ECM
Arthur Bautzer, November 04, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

UBS lines up for 2026 private equity exit dash

UBS from Alamy 6Nov25 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, November 06, 2025