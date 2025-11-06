Issue 1932
Top Stories
Market participants spot first signs that ever improving funding conditions may be over
More than $11bn of issuance this week means volumes approaching $300bn for the first time
Rise of jumbo Reverse Yankee issuance could crowd out European names
ColCap, Equifinance, Paratus and Plata all have pre-funding in their deals this week
Leader
Suspension of Council of Ethics lays bare difficult choices
A sovereign issuing bonds after US military strike threats would be absurd if those threats had been made by any other president
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets