Issue 1931

Top Stories
Emerging Markets
Jamaica hurricane could spur introduction of disaster 'pause clauses'
Clouds cover Kingston, Jamaica, ahead of the forecast arrival of Hurricane Melissa on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

SSA market digests Fed’s curveball to December rate cut

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell ends his news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Addison Gong, October 30, 2025
Sovereigns
Finland hits pricing, diversification targets with new dollar bond
Addison Gong, October 30, 2025
Supras and agencies
UPDATE Ico shines on scarcity and strong demand for Spanish paper
Addison Gong, October 28, 2025
SSA People and Markets
RBC hires from Commerzbank for origination
Ralph Sinclair, October 29, 2025
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Regulatory Capital

UPDATE: Hypo Vorarlberg breaks ice for foreign AT1s in Swiss francs

Hypo Vorarlberg Zentrale, Bregenz, Vorarlberg, Osterreich // Hypo Vorarlberg Headquarters, Bregenz, Vorarlberg, Austria - 20250718_PD16109
Flynn Nicholls, October 29, 2025
Senior Debt
Landsbankinn prices 'longest dated Icelandic FIG bond in recent history'
Flynn Nicholls, October 27, 2025
Senior Debt
Investors eager as Bankinter goes long and tight with senior
Atanas Dinov, October 28, 2025
Primary Market Monitor
FIG primary market cools in October
Flynn Nicholls, October 30, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

Lloyds completes $5bn-plus funding spree with tightest Sonia covered bond

Lloyds Bank Black Horse sign and name over a branch of the bank in UK.
Atanas Dinov, October 30, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Hypo Noe serves up popular long five year euro covered
Frank Jackman, October 28, 2025
Securitization
ABS Europe

Securitization reopens for UK car lenders after scandal

Empty country road through moorland.
Tom Hall, October 31, 2025
CLOs Europe
CLO managers sail into leveraged loan market squalls
Thomas Hopkins, October 31, 2025
ABS Europe
Waterfall makes most of early mover advantage in growing forward flow sector
George Smith, October 30, 2025
CLOs Europe
Barings prices first European private credit CLO in two currencies
Thomas Hopkins, October 30, 2025
CMBS US
Sycamore launches $390m CMBS for Walgreens Boots takeover
Pooja Sarkar, October 29, 2025
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Foxconn rides AI boom with €650m bond blowout

GC1931 Deal cartoon Foxconn.jpg
Diana Bui, October 27, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
Iberdrola generates strong interest for first EuGB hybrid
Frank Jackman, October 30, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
Northern Powergrid powers up sterling long end with £550m trade
Diana Bui, October 28, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
The bond with the three stripes: Adidas lands tight euro deal
Frank Jackman, October 30, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
Exor scores tight and popular 10 year
Frank Jackman, October 29, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Market Loans

Akbank shaves more from cost of latest refis

Istanbul, Turkey - 27 May 2023: Logo and sign of Akbank, one of the largest banks in Turkey.
George Collard, October 29, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Lenders to concentrate data centre financing on US, Europe
Jennifer Law, October 27, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Ziraat Bank debut AT1 offers premium to peers

Bahcelievler Cankaya Ankara Branch of Turkish Ziraat Bank - Turkiye Ziraat Bankasi
George Collard, October 30, 2025
Emerging Markets
Argentina bonds soar after Milei's mid-term stunner
George Collard, October 27, 2025
Emerging Markets
Turkey issues beyond 10 years for first time since 2021
George Collard, October 27, 2025
Emerging Markets
Romgaz blasts through sovereign curve
George Collard, October 28, 2025
Emerging Markets
ForteBank pushes Kazakhstan's first AT1 under 10%
George Collard, October 27, 2025
Equity
Equity

Galderma stock rises after shareholders sell largest block yet

galderma-alamy-281025.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, October 28, 2025
Equity
Shawbrook shares rise 6.8% on debut after IPO at £1.9bn valuation
Arthur Bautzer, October 30, 2025
Equity
Leonardo sells Avio block ahead of rights issue
Arthur Bautzer, October 29, 2025
Equity
Neinor Homes' equity raise nearly four times oversubscribed
Arthur Bautzer, October 27, 2025
People and Markets
People and Markets

Digital euro advances as ECB decides to support legislators

ecb-alamy-301025
Arthur Bautzer, October 31, 2025
Regulation
PRA sticks to its course on securitization capital treatment
George Smith, October 28, 2025
ABS Europe
BNP Paribas and Barclays hire ABS bankers from US rivals
Tom Hall, October 28, 2025
FIG People and Markets
Winkler-Viti joins BayernLB's funding team
Atanas Dinov, October 27, 2025
People News
Natixis hires ex-Citi MD for insurance bond push
Francesca Young, October 27, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

Basics top the charts: banks scramble to ride infrastructure boom

Tennet 5km tunnel under Elbe 2025 from Alamy 30Oct25 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, October 30, 2025