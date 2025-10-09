Issue 1928
Top Stories
-
The next leg of the spread convergence between eurozone periphery and core FIG issuers could come from the east or south
-
Several public sector borrowers brought well received deals this week
-
Borrowers remain distinct but funding officials will sit together
-
2025 has been a much more difficult year for Milei, after a successful 2024
Leader
-
Macron's vision of a sovereign EU appeared closer in bond markets this week, thanks to French political discord
-
This year's two powerful trends of spread compression and convergence give rare issuers a chance to shine
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets