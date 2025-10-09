© 2025 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Issue 1928

Corporate Bonds
Corporate hybrid buzz in Europe puts Reverse Yankees in play
Brussels, Belgium. 17th Feb, 2020. European and US flag stand in EU Commission headquarters. Credit: ALEXANDROS MICHAILIDIS/Alamy Live News
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

UPDATE: Berlin brings second sustainable after EU deal bolsters confidence

Germany, Berlin, Sun setting over back entrance of Reichstag
Sarah Ainsworth, October 08, 2025
SSA
Flemish Community offers spread and coupon with new €1.5bn 25 year deal
Sarah Ainsworth, October 08, 2025
SSA
CPPIB latest SSA to draw big dollar bid despite tight Treasury spreads
Sarah Ainsworth, October 07, 2025
SSA
BoE's five year dollar debut draws record book at tight spread over US Treasuries
Sarah Ainsworth, October 07, 2025
Supras and agencies
EU cruises through syndication despite French political drama
Addison Gong, October 07, 2025
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

FIG borrowers jump in the US, but BDCs show strain

New York, NY - September 17, 2023: Blackstone Inc., American alternative investment management company's sigh at corporate headquarters 345 Park Ave
David Rothnie, October 09, 2025
Regulatory Capital
UPDATE: DZ Bank eyes broader capital financing with first public subordinated debt sale
Atanas Dinov, October 08, 2025
Regulatory Capital
Viridium launches debut capital deal after acquisition
Flynn Nicholls, October 09, 2025
Regulatory Capital
Nationwide pulls bumper book on rare sterling tier two
Flynn Nicholls, October 07, 2025
Senior Debt
Commerzbank goes for rare sterling senior in diversification bid
Flynn Nicholls, October 08, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

CIBC lands tight euro covered despite French political uncertainty

Newly installed CIBC atm machines are seen in a downtown Toronto building; CIBC is one of Canada's Big 5 banks, the 5th largest in Canada.
Frank Jackman, October 06, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Sparebanken Norge Boligkreditt nets first euro covered deal under new name
Frank Jackman, October 09, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Komercni banka defrosts euro covered curve with biggest CEE deal in 12 years
Frank Jackman, October 08, 2025
Covered Bonds
Sparebanken Norge readies five year euro covered outing
Frank Jackman, October 07, 2025
Securitization
ABS Europe

Euro ABS thrives while sterling market waits in wings

TP_271179_ZUPP_Onevoice.Note to imaging: Please keep moody. Thanks. .Note: Alex turns 11 on Sept. 2nd. Thanks. .Caption: (07/26/2007 Tampa) During her summer break, Alex Muscaro, 10, participated in the Patel Conservatory Youth Theater Company Jr. program
Tom Hall, October 09, 2025
CLOs Europe
CLO managers chase resets as arbitrage flattens
Thomas Hopkins, October 09, 2025
Securitization
Cash for disclosure: data center market ponders SEC registration
Chadwick Van Estrop , October 08, 2025
ABS Europe
Apollo’s Beequip ends wait for Dutch leasing ABS
Tom Hall, October 08, 2025
ABS Europe
Santander impresses ABS investors with euro ABS duo
Tom Hall, October 09, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Engie green hybrid powers through French political turmoil

September 21, 2017 Bucharest/Romania - Engie (former GDF Suez) building and offices. Engie is a French multinational electric utility company;
Diana Bui, October 06, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
Warehouses De Pauw pays small concession for €500m green debut
Diana Bui, October 09, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
ABP rides sterling scarcity to skim through fair value
Diana Bui, October 08, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
Tight Tesco trade demonstrates healthy book attrition
Frank Jackman, October 06, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Inwit inspires hope for SLB market with €850m deal
Diana Bui, October 07, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Lenders look forward to big data centre financings in the Middle East

Abu Dhabi from alamy Oct 8 2025.jpg
Jennifer Law, October 10, 2025
Syndicated Loans
German engineering and machinery firms eye M&A loans
Jennifer Law, October 09, 2025
Syndicated Loans
French loan market outlook positive despite PM resignation
Jennifer Law, October 07, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Trafigura secures new $3.4bn refinancing loan
Jennifer Law, October 08, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Banks keen to selectively deploy capital into quiet Middle East loan market
Jennifer Law, October 06, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

PIF achieves arb with euro debut

GC1928 Deal Cartoon PIF.jpg
George Collard, October 08, 2025
Emerging Markets
Oman returns to primary with spreads a world away from previous visit
George Collard, October 09, 2025
Emerging Markets
Yield rally opens up primary market to Angola
George Collard, October 07, 2025
Emerging Markets
Boad finds demand for rare 15 year senior paper
George Collard, October 08, 2025
Emerging Markets
Dubai Aerospace sukuk book passes $2.5bn
George Collard, October 08, 2025
Equity
Equity

Verisure rises 21% on Stockholm debut

nasdaqstockholm-alamy-081025.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, October 08, 2025
Equity
Ørsted’s €8bn rights issue gets 99.3% take up
Arthur Bautzer, October 07, 2025
Equity
Ottobock rises 5% on debut
Arthur Bautzer, October 09, 2025
Equity
Shawbrook confirms plans for London listing
Arthur Bautzer, October 06, 2025
People and Markets
People and Markets

Recruitment firms shrink from debt capital markets

Ideal Client Or Job Candidate. Recruitment And Profile Selection Concept
Francesca Young, October 09, 2025
People and Markets
Esma 2026 work programme shows expanding role
Arthur Bautzer, October 09, 2025
People and Markets
BondAuction platform partners with The Housing Finance Corporation
Arthur Bautzer, October 09, 2025
Coben the Contrarian
What investment banks and their clients will lose in the AI revolution
Craig Coben, October 08, 2025
People and Markets
September people moves: reshuffle at UBS
Arthur Bautzer, October 06, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

Standard Chartered races for growth as Hoornweg steps up

Standard Chartered Bank, Hong Kong
David Rothnie, October 10, 2025