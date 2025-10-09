Irregular FIG issuers: time to seize funding

© 2025 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings
People and Markets
Comment
Leader

Irregular FIG issuers: time to seize funding

Atanas Dinov
October 10, 2025 12:06 am

This year's two powerful trends of spread compression and convergence give rare issuers a chance to shine

March 7, 2015 - U.S. - Carpe Diem with Johnny Velazquez Wins The Tampa Derby at Tampa Bay Downs March 7 2015(Credit Image: © Cal Sport Media\/ZUMAPRESS.com)

The primary market is ripe for the picking for smaller, less frequent and especially debut European FIG issuers.

If lower tier banks contemplating issuance don't do it now, then when? This is not just an urge to price a YOLO trade aimed at tapping a market just because it is rosy and receptive.

This year’s two main themes that have driven the outperformance of FIG credit are that spreads have tightened and that those of European periphery credits have done so by more than those in the core. This has opened a funding window for irregular and lower tier bank issuers unprecedented in recent memories.

Investors hunting for spread and yield have compressed the bank capital structure, yet subordinated debt remains popular.

Though DZ Bank boats a huge balance sheet but it was only this week it debuted in public debt capital. The €300m sub-benchmark sale proved popular — oversubscribed and priced close to where major European banks’ similar benchmark bonds trade.

For evidence of the effect of the convergence and compression trades, Piraeus Bank married both of these trends in a landmark Greek additional tier one sale this week.

Italian regional lender Banco Desio, which even some senior market participants in London admitted to never having heard of before this week, priced its inaugural senior preferred bond, achieving international investor diversification with nearly half of the paper was sold aboard.

Everywhere in the FIG market this week was great encouragement that the time is right for the new, the small and the unusual to advance their funding plans.

Topics

LeaderCommentFIG
AD
Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
Gift this article