GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings

Issue 1925

Top Stories
SSA
Euros ‘back on the table’ for SSAs — just as they finish funding
sprinters speeding down the track towards the finish line. Image shot 2003. Exact date unknown.
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

‘It all paid off’: Opec Fund stuns market with euro debut

Olly Copplestone cartoon for GC Opec Fund euro debut 19Sep25.jpg
Addison Gong, September 18, 2025
Supras and agencies
NRW.Bank gulps record size in 10 year euro comeback
Addison Gong, September 18, 2025
Supras and agencies
Rare and ‘well liked’ Asfinag snatches historic sizes
Addison Gong, September 18, 2025
Supras and agencies
UPDATE Investors rush in as EIB wraps up 2025 funding programme
Addison Gong, September 16, 2025
SSA
Canada's PSP Capital draws bumper book for sterling debut
Sarah Ainsworth, September 15, 2025
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

RCI Banque draws 'crazy' order volume for debut AT1

Renault car logo sign - yellow with blue sky background
Sarah Ainsworth, September 17, 2025
Senior Debt
Toronto-Dominion extends Canadians' euro curve with tight print
Atanas Dinov, September 16, 2025
FIG
Big European banks grab dollars after Fed rate cut
David Rothnie, September 19, 2025
Regulatory Capital
Sampo's ultra-rare Finnish tier one achieves blowout sale
Atanas Dinov, September 16, 2025
Senior Debt
Athene stretches to 10 years in sterling for its longest European FABN
Atanas Dinov, September 17, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Analysis

French banks shrug off sovereign's rating downgrade

Macon, France. 13th Sep, 2025. French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu makes his first visit to a departmental healthcare center in Macon, France, on September 13, 2025. Photo by Julien Reynaud/APS-Medias/ABACAPRESS.COM Credit: Abaca Press/Alamy Live News
Frank Jackman, September 15, 2025
Covered Bonds
Bawag seeks to amend Dutch arm Knab's covered bonds
Sarah Ainsworth, September 18, 2025
Securitization
ABS Europe

Funky ABS issuers come close to normies in hot market

Line of hikers hiking up a hill following a leader on Moel Lefn"s grassy mountainside in Snowdonia National Park. Gwynedd, Wales, UK, Britain
Tom Hall, September 18, 2025
CMBS
New York trophy office CMBS lapped up by investors
Pooja Sarkar, September 18, 2025
ABS Europe
Investors flock to Auto1 ABS despite two-country collateral
Tom Hall, September 18, 2025
ABS Europe
Premium Credit adds diversity to hot European ABS market
Tom Hall, September 17, 2025
ABS
Flurry of non-QM securitizations begins after Fed cut
Pooja Sarkar, September 18, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Capgemini's €4bn M&A financing blasts through fair value

Capgemini a French multinational information technology services and consulting company, company logo
Diana Bui, September 18, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Veolia tiptoes tighter on €850m hybrid as price sensitivity returns
Diana Bui, September 17, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Nestlé skims through fair value with €1.1bn dual tranche
Diana Bui, September 16, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Huge book powers LSEG to increase dual tranche bond to £900m
Diana Bui, September 16, 2025
Corporate Bonds
CBRE and Prologis land tight in euros ahead of Fed meet
Diana Bui, September 15, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

No loan from Anglo-Teck deal, but it lifts market hopes

Teck Resources' Highland Valley Copper Mine is seen Logan Lake, British Columbia, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Jennifer Law, September 15, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Deutsche's Stevenson joins Hayfin as head of capital markets
Jennifer Law, September 16, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Loan market hopes for more mining M&A after Anglo-Teck deal
Jennifer Law, September 18, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Mexico bags another $8bn in hefty week

Angled view of Pemex (Petroleos Mexicanos) gas station canopy featuring bold branding, green color scheme, and trees in the background on a cloudy day
George Collard, September 17, 2025
Emerging Markets
Rare Almarai builds up curve with five year
George Collard, September 16, 2025
Emerging Markets
Pekao rides 'insane' demand for CEE bank bonds
George Collard, September 16, 2025
Emerging Markets
Türk Eximbank five year bond heads through fair value
Francesca Young, September 18, 2025
Emerging Markets
Investors flock to Citadele banka's €300m after four year absence
George Collard, September 16, 2025
Equity
Equity-Linked

Schneider €750m convert flies as Wendel shimmies out of Veritas EB

Schneider Electric from Alamy 16Sep25 575x375.jpg
Jon Hay, September 16, 2025
ABBs-Block Trades
Mediobanca loyalists sell out after MPS capture
Jon Hay, September 15, 2025
Equity
Du eyes index inclusion after first UAE public secondary offering
Jon Hay, September 15, 2025
People and Markets
Green and Social Bonds and Loans

NIB framework for SLL bonds adds to transparency momentum

Faerch Group plastic recycling from co media gallery 17Sep25.jpg
Jon Hay, September 17, 2025
People News
Rainey starts at Crédit Agricole
Francesca Young, September 15, 2025
New Issues
Opportunity knocks, but should I open the door?
Craig Coben, September 15, 2025
GC View
Bonds' industrial revolution is still in its nascent phase
Sarah Ainsworth, September 16, 2025
Southpaw
Lovaglio, Luigi (Monte dei Paschi) in 2023 from Alamy 18Sep25 575x375.jpg
Southpaw
Mediobanca seeks new chief, but can it keep old strengths?
Italy’s top independent investment bank must try to survive inside Monte dei Paschi
David Rothnie, September 18, 2025