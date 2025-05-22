Issue 1908
Top Stories
-
Market participants anticipate borrowers dipping below US govvie benchmark
-
Less exuberance in bookbuilding and secondary widening follows primary market onslaught
-
The Turkey sovereign trade was as well timed as ever, said observers
-
The euro market has struck a delicate balance when it comes to pricing and sizing
Leader
-
US covered bonds could fill the triple-A rated void left by the sovereign's downgrade
-
The EU had a victory this week when the ESM began clearing swaps within the euro area — but CMU still looks like a trophy out of reach
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets