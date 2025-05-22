GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Issue 1908

Top Stories
Market News
Bloomberg outage sends shivers through capital markets
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

UK stays on course with Gilt syndication to raise £4bn

Elias Wilson, May 21, 2025
Supras and agencies
UPDATE Rentenbank strikes in dollars with $10bn order book
Elias Wilson, May 20, 2025
Supras and agencies
UPDATE AfDB returns to social euros after hiatus
Addison Gong, May 21, 2025
SSA
SSA quad feast euro bond investors
Elias Wilson, May 20, 2025
SSA
ESM begins clearing swaps at Eurex, other SSAs to follow
Sarah Ainsworth, May 19, 2025
Financial Institutions
FIG

Sterling market offers potential to FIG issuers large and small

Atanas Dinov, May 22, 2025
FIG
Nomura begins euro curve build as issuers and investors shift from dollars
Sarah Ainsworth, May 21, 2025
Senior Debt
Yankee banks flip back to dollars
David Rothnie, May 22, 2025
Senior Debt
Senior FIG issuance resumes amid sensitive credit backdrop
Atanas Dinov, May 20, 2025
Regulatory Capital
KBC and BPM push AT1 pricing closer to fair value
Atanas Dinov, May 20, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

Erste finds demand for 10 year covered despite Bloomberg issues

Frank Jackman, May 21, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank finds demand with short dated euro covered
Frank Jackman, May 22, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
BayernLB and Tatra Banka return to euro covered bonds
Frank Jackman, May 20, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
CFF finds plenty of demand for dual tranche covered bond
Frank Jackman, May 19, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
CCDJ lands tightly priced euro covered bond
Frank Jackman, May 21, 2025
Securitization
ABS Europe

ABS investors feast as supply picks up

Tom Hall, May 22, 2025
RMBS US
Non-QM RMBS spreads stay sticky amid attrition
Nick Conforti, May 22, 2025
ABS US
Spread pick-up draws investor into Veros subprime auto deal
Chadwick Van Estrop , May 22, 2025
CLOs Europe
LGT Capital Partners prepares for CLO management debut
George Smith, May 22, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Six and Grenke bring esoteric trades to slowing market

Mike Turner, May 22, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Old friend Südzucker refreshes hybrids
Jon Hay, May 21, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate new issue monster flicks off Bloomberg outage
Jon Hay, May 21, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Novo Nordisk prints €6bn after CEO departs
Mike Turner, May 20, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Siemens sets the tone for another blowout week with €4bn raised across five tranches
Mike Turner, May 19, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Leeds Bradford Airport lands £160m financing

Jennifer Law, May 22, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Private credit market tipped to grow by 62% in four years
Jennifer Law, May 19, 2025
Syndicated Loans
VR Group signs €200m SBTi sustainability-linked deal
Jennifer Law, May 20, 2025
Syndicated Loans
ForteBank makes international debut with $200m syndicated term loan
Jennifer Law, May 21, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Valmet increases revolver to €450m
Jennifer Law, May 19, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Saudi Arabia's Eram in talks with banks over market debut

George Collard, May 22, 2025
Emerging Markets
Romania faces ‘last window’ after investors welcome election result
George Collard, May 20, 2025
Emerging Markets
AlRayan Bank seeks tight spread in sukuk market return
George Collard, May 21, 2025
Emerging Markets
Endeavour starts with high 7% yield as it funds tender
George Collard, May 21, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Gulf International Bank debuts $500m Murabaha facility
Jennifer Law, May 20, 2025
Equity
People News

Citigroup hires Sankey after HSBC cuts ECM

David Rothnie, May 20, 2025
Equity
Femsa exits Heineken Holding with €359m block trade
Arthur Bautzer, May 20, 2025
Equity
JP Morgan issues €385m synthetic Ferrari exchangeable
Arthur Bautzer, May 21, 2025
Equity
Dubai Residential Reit IPO set to price at top of range
Arthur Bautzer, May 19, 2025
Equity
8% of Icelanders bought shares in increased Íslandsbanki offering
Arthur Bautzer, May 19, 2025
People and Markets
People and Markets

Beleaguered sustainable finance industry defends achievements in 'burning world'

Arthur Bautzer, May 22, 2025
The Sustainable Economy
To mobilise private capital, MDBs will need to open up
Jon Hay, May 20, 2025
People and Markets
BNP Paribas names new head of financial institutions coverage UK
Arthur Bautzer, May 22, 2025
People and Markets
Bank of America cuts senior ESG banker
Francesca Young, May 21, 2025
People News
Barclays hires Marc Warm as third global co-head of capital markets
Arthur Bautzer, May 20, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

New model HSBC: strong on financing, light on content

David Rothnie, May 23, 2025