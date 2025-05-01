GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Issue 1905

Top Stories
SSA
SSAs find way back to dollar market but obstacles remain
Albert Gallatin Statue US Flag US Treasury Department, Washington DC. Statue by James Fraser and dedicated in 1947.
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

World Bank leads dollar bond revival for SSAs

GC1905 Deal cartoon World Bank.jpg
Addison Gong, May 01, 2025
Supras and agencies
KfW braves stabilising market with $5bn reopener
Addison Gong, April 30, 2025
Supras and agencies
SEK takes $1.75bn in first dollar deal of 2025
Elias Wilson, May 01, 2025
Sovereigns
France makes final syndicated showing of 2025 to print large green tap
Addison Gong, April 29, 2025
Sovereigns
Finland spots stable window to print long 10 year
Elias Wilson, April 29, 2025
Financial Institutions
Senior Debt

Senior deals from ASB and Swedbank show size is not a given

Swedbank headquarters in Sundbyberg, Stockholm, Sweden
Atanas Dinov, April 30, 2025
FIG
Laggard issuer Citigroup finally prints in dollars
David Rothnie, May 01, 2025
FIG
Bankinter demonstrates tier two turnaround
Sarah Ainsworth, April 30, 2025
FIG
Achmea Bank lands tight 3yr senior amid real money interest
Sarah Ainsworth, April 28, 2025
GC View
US banks show Europeans how issuing is done
Sarah Ainsworth, April 30, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

CIBC and SEB offer rarities in rebounding covered bond market

CIBC bank logo sign on a highrise glass office building downtown Toronto Ontario Canada on October 5, 2024
Atanas Dinov, April 29, 2025
Covered Bond Analysis
Morocco closes in on first covered bonds
Frank Jackman, April 30, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Covered bond market blooms as it attracts lower tier eurozone funders
Atanas Dinov, May 01, 2025
GC View
Sterling covered market needs offshore funders
Frank Jackman, April 29, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Iccrea reopens euro covered bond market after fortnight
Frank Jackman, April 28, 2025
Securitization
ABS US

Mega Honda ABS trade spawns spate of auto offerings as investors pile in

Honda NSX at Tokyo Motor Show 2013 in Japan
Chadwick Van Estrop , May 01, 2025
ABS US
Palmetto's Heckendorn talks growth opportunities after club-style ABS debut
Chadwick Van Estrop , May 01, 2025
CLOs Europe
HPS, Pemberton get euro CLO primary printing again but spreads wider
George Smith, May 01, 2025
ABS US
Conning looks to secondary to find value in esoteric ABS
Chadwick Van Estrop , April 29, 2025
RMBS US
Kiavi deepens book on its second RTL deal of 2025
Nick Conforti, April 29, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Visa racks up outsized demand for shortest of four tranches

Visa credit cards
Mike Turner, April 30, 2025
Corporate Bonds
EDF and Visa risk market on major macro data day
Mike Turner, April 30, 2025
Corporate Bonds
TDC Net and Harbour Energy give investors another bite of high beta pie
Mike Turner, April 29, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Tesco and Aeroporti di Roma test investor calls for lower rated bonds
Mike Turner, April 28, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Vandemoortele signs €1.5bn loan for pair of acquisitions

Delifrance from alamy 28 Apr 25.jpg
Jennifer Law, April 28, 2025
Syndicated Loans
PIF's AviLease signs $1.5bn unsecured revolver
Jennifer Law, April 28, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Avolon adds seven to its lending roster in $1.1bn deal
Jennifer Law, April 29, 2025
Syndicated Loans
NCC Group reduces new loan to £120m and adds two to lending group
Jennifer Law, April 29, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Metso increases sustainability loan for €700m and adds one to its bank group
Jennifer Law, April 30, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

CEEMEA issuers return in droves but some remain locked out

The Phoenix rising from his ashes
George Collard, May 01, 2025
Emerging Markets
PIF brings last public dollar fundraising of 2025
Francesca Young, April 30, 2025
Emerging Markets
Bahrain gets $6.6bn book for high yield bond and sukuk
George Collard, April 30, 2025
EM LatAm
Cofide notches 10bp NIP on sustainable outing as LatAm issuers line up
Oliver West, April 30, 2025
Emerging Markets
DP World pulls spread towards fair value
George Collard, April 30, 2025
Equity
Equity

ECM activity picks up but uncertainty still high

stockmarket-alamy-010525
Arthur Bautzer, May 01, 2025
People and Markets
ECM leaders change as Barclays and Deutsche square up
Jon Hay, May 01, 2025
Equity
VusionGroup block is largest since Easter
Arthur Bautzer, April 30, 2025
Equity
Vinci issues further €150m of equity-neutral convertible bonds
Arthur Bautzer, April 29, 2025
Equity
European equity trading rose 16% in Q1, secondary issuance up 31%
Arthur Bautzer, April 28, 2025
People and Markets
People News

HSBC hires for syndicate from Santander

HSBC and Santander HQs from Alamy 1May25 575x375
Francesca Young, May 01, 2025
People News
HSBC chairman Tucker to leave by end of year
Jon Hay, May 01, 2025
People News
Crédit Agricole names Jean-François Balaÿ new CEO of CIB
Jon Hay, April 25, 2025
Securitization People and Markets US
Singer made partner amid Balbec leadership transition
Arthur Bautzer, April 29, 2025
New Issues
Compliance has turned my team into robots
Craig Coben, April 28, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

Europe’s investment banks cling to IB targets in rollercoaster market

Gardaland, italy 20 june 2019 . Young people screaming during a ride at roller coaster Gardaland park
David Rothnie, May 01, 2025