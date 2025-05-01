Issue 1905
A2A and Europcar have both had to pay step-up coupons on sustainability-linked bonds — more could follow in coming months
Favourable factors support long dated issuance in both senior and covered bonds despite the divergent fates of issuers in the two markets
Plata, Paratus and Pepper look to price UK deals as pipeline builds for May
Fiserv and Visa print across the curve with more tipped to come
Others in RMBS should see Figure's success as a blueprint showcasing pre-funding can be a viable tool
Relief at absence of full scale panic is clouding equity investors’ judgement
