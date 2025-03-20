Issue 1899
Top Stories
Investors are ready to pile into trades offering certain parameters, with triple-B, shorter-dated bonds in vogue
Smaller issuers may shy away from volatile market with views mixed on how long volatility will persist
Bond prices 'will need to adjust' as markets gain more context on defence spending plans
Primary market will pick up heading into April with euros tipped to be flavour of month
Leader
It's more than gut feeling that FIG issuers should go for intermediate tenors
Issuers should learn the right lessons from Bank of America’s market-broadening deal
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets