GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings

Issue 1899

Top Stories
SSA
SSA market ‘still unclear’ how EU's joint defence funding could work
Brussels, Belgium, December 14, 2017: Red carpet in Europa building in EU during European Council summit.
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

CEB close to halfway funded after first euro benchmark of 2025

Paris aerial caption, view from a helicopter flight
Elias Wilson, March 19, 2025
Sub-sovereigns
Land NRW prices popular euro deal ahead of debt brake vote
Frank Jackman, March 18, 2025
Supras and agencies
ADB benchmark reopens 10 years in dollars
Frank Jackman, March 18, 2025
Sub-sovereigns
Hamburg raises €750m as German states enjoy stable market
Elias Wilson, March 19, 2025
Sub-sovereigns
Bremen, Dortmund sail through primary as debt-brake reform takes shape
Addison Gong, March 20, 2025
Financial Institutions
FIG

FIG issuers increase new issue premiums to boost volumes

Barclays bank sign logo.
Atanas Dinov, March 20, 2025
FIG
Foreign banks pick their spots in the Yankee market
David Rothnie, March 20, 2025
Regulatory Capital
Allianz and Swiss Re pay premiums, win high demand for insurance capital
Atanas Dinov, March 20, 2025
FIG
Barclays 'mindful' euro tier two execution achieves €3.7bn order book
Sarah Ainsworth, March 19, 2025
FIG
Santander UK prints rare euro senior as 'buy the dip mentality' bolsters demand
Sarah Ainsworth, March 18, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

Danish Ship Finance catches euro covered bond tailwind

GlobalCapital Danish Ship Finance covered bond001.jpg
Frank Jackman, March 20, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
DNB takes size with tight 4.5 year euro covered bond
Frank Jackman, March 20, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
ASB and LF Bank print popular five year euro covered bonds
Frank Jackman, March 18, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Nationwide lands euro covered print in line with peers
Frank Jackman, March 17, 2025
Primary Market Monitor
Euro covered bond demand comes under pressure
Frank Jackman, March 19, 2025
Securitization
ABS

European banks playing catch up in growing Middle East ABS market

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Mar 25 2024,King Abdullah Financial District , KAFD business towers
George Smith, March 20, 2025
Securitization
ABS could see issuer and investor stand-off as tone softens
Tom Hall, March 20, 2025
RMBS US
Triple-A buyers flex muscles in RMBS as securitization arb shrinks
Nick Conforti, March 20, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Investors pile into €500m Ipsen debut rated bond

Exterior view of the headquarters building of Ipsen, a French pharmaceutical group, Boulogne-Billancourt, France
Mike Turner, March 18, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Amadeus lands well through fair value in €500m deal
Mike Turner, March 18, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Deutsche Post delivers single digit concessions on €2.25bn triple trancher
Mike Turner, March 17, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Investors leap on Sandoz’s €500m trade
Mike Turner, March 17, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Defence boost will bring loan business — eventually

US vs EU from alamy 20 Mar 25.jpg
Jennifer Law, March 21, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Investors confident Turkey will stay the course after Erdogan targets opposition

Diyarbakir, Turkey. 16th Mar, 2025. Ekrem Imamoglu speaks in Diyarbakir. In Turkey, Istanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, the presidential election candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), spoke in the largest Kurdish city o
George Collard, March 19, 2025
Emerging Markets
US Treasury rally fails to dispel EM investor caution
Francesca Young, March 20, 2025
EM LatAm
Latest Chilean electricity tariff securitization lands 65bp off sovereign
Oliver West, March 19, 2025
Emerging Markets
Secondary is kryptonite for 'super app' Kaspi
Francesca Young, March 19, 2025
Emerging Markets
Ahli Bank and Emirates Islamic Bank offer slim NIPs
George Collard, March 18, 2025
Equity
Equity

Fixed price works for Asker and Röko as other IPOs are postponed

stockholm-alamy-200325.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, March 20, 2025
Equity
Iberdrola's €400m equity-neutral convertible could tempt more issuers
Arthur Bautzer, March 20, 2025
Southpaw
Can HSBC’s shrinking investment bank recover from cuts?
David Rothnie, March 20, 2025
Equity
Strong European stock performance drives block activity
Arthur Bautzer, March 19, 2025
Equity
Pfizer exits Haleon with monster block trade at tiny discount
March 18, 2025
People and Markets
Market News

Last resort reinsurer Flood Re brings first UK flood cat bond

UK flood S Yorks from Alamy 18Mar25 575x375.jpg
Jon Hay, March 18, 2025
GC View
Regulate crypto gambling and you own it
Jon Hay, March 19, 2025
People and Markets
Evelyn Partners expands debt advisory practice with three hires
Arthur Bautzer, March 20, 2025
Securitization People and Markets US
Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett poaches Vinson & Elkins partner
Diana Bravo, March 18, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

Can HSBC’s shrinking investment bank recover from cuts?

Cutting meat from Alamy 20Mar25 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, March 20, 2025