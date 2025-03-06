GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Issue 1897

Govvies routed as defence spending shock derails SSAs
London, UK. 2 March 2025. People at a Support Ukraine rally outside Downing Street as a European leaders? summit takes place in nearby Lancaster House, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky?s widely televised, bad-tempered meeting with the US President
KfW ventures into dollars as euro SSA market struggles for stability

Addison Gong, March 06, 2025
German sovereign braves volatility after ‘whatever it takes’ moment
Addison Gong, March 05, 2025
Aussie dollar market draws issuers and investors amid global volatility

Atanas Dinov, March 06, 2025
NN manoeuvres through 'brutal' market to price 'amazing' RT1
Atanas Dinov, March 04, 2025
Worsening US-Europe relationship sharpens need for European rating agency
Atanas Dinov, March 05, 2025
North American banks tap euros amid slowing momentum
Atanas Dinov, March 03, 2025
'Cheeky' sterling FIG arb trade 'could be running out of steam'
Sarah Ainsworth, March 03, 2025
Paragon plans regular issuance after covered debut

Frank Jackman, March 06, 2025
NordLB overcomes market volatility to land Pfandbrief
Frank Jackman, March 04, 2025
Paragon innovates on debut with first buy-to-let covered bond
Frank Jackman, March 05, 2025
Danish Ship Finance sets sail for euro covered bond
Frank Jackman, March 03, 2025
Fund finance securitization on the rise as banks optimise books

George Smith, March 06, 2025
IBL Banca continues Italian wave with consumer ABS
Tom Hall, March 06, 2025
Virgin Money pushes UK RMBS inside covereds
George Smith, March 06, 2025
Rithm gets rousing reception for second non-recourse servicer advance RMBS
Nick Conforti, March 05, 2025
IG companies defy political palaver with primary performance and plenty more bonds to come

Mike Turner, March 06, 2025
IG corporate bond deluge expected after ECB cuts rates again
Mike Turner, March 06, 2025
Harley-Davidson and Kojamo tighten hard amid rates whirlwind
Mike Turner, March 05, 2025
Affinity Water prices £350m bond through fair value
Mike Turner, March 05, 2025
Trade war unleashed but Sanofi, Fluvius and Sappi launch bonds
Jon Hay, March 04, 2025
Companies shy away from sustainability-linked label on loans

Jennifer Law, March 06, 2025
Lending appetite 'far outpaces' geopolitics, say bankers
Jennifer Law, March 06, 2025
'Muted' reaction in loan market as Trump cuts aid to Ukraine
Jennifer Law, March 04, 2025
Bromford Flagship adds to debt stack with £100m RCF for development
Jennifer Law, March 04, 2025
Octopus Renewables gets £100m loan to pay off revolver
Jennifer Law, March 03, 2025
CEEMEA issuance to rise after sovereign duo shrug off volatility

George Collard, March 06, 2025
SNB adds $750m to bulging Gulf bank Formosa issuance
George Collard, March 03, 2025
Busy block trading continues with SGS, Lottomatica, Schibsted deals

Arthur Bautzer, March 06, 2025
Fresenius sells block and exchangeable bond in Fresenius Medical Care
Arthur Bautzer, March 04, 2025
ZIOC brings in mining heavyweights through private placement
Arthur Bautzer, March 03, 2025
Upcoming IPOs will hope to benefit from financials, healthcare outperformance
Arthur Bautzer, March 03, 2025
Hillary starts as Danske CFO

Jon Hay, March 03, 2025
SMBC recruits Andy Burton to lead liability management
Jon Hay, March 03, 2025
21X hires head of regulatory affairs
Jon Hay, March 06, 2025
Big hires, big expectation, big risk
Craig Coben, March 04, 2025
Banks scramble to keep up with protean private asset firms

David Rothnie, March 06, 2025