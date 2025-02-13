GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Issue 1894

Top Stories
Supras and agencies
New and old issuers championed as white knight for Europe's defence dilemma
BRUSSELS - Pete Hegseth, U.S. Secretary of Defense, gives a press conference at NATO headquarters following a meeting of the defense ministers of the 32 NATO countries. At the so-called Defense Ministerial, they will discuss, among other things, preparati
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

France captures long-end demand as new OAT proves a hit

Paris France, city skyline sunset at Arc de Triomphe and Champs Elysees
Addison Gong, February 12, 2025
Sovereigns
Investor appetite for Gilts on show in UK's latest issue
Elias Wilson, February 12, 2025
Supras and agencies
UPDATE EU surprises with skinny premium as ‘new template’ takes form
Addison Gong, February 11, 2025
Sovereigns
Orders pour into Italy’s €13bn print
Elias Wilson, February 11, 2025
SSA
Cabei goes big but pays no concession for inaugural sterling bond
Elias Wilson, February 10, 2025
Financial Institutions
FIG

FIG issuers turn conservative to avoid primary market attrition

ATTRITION text written on black wooden frame school blackboard.
Sarah Ainsworth, February 13, 2025
Regulatory Capital
Crédit Agricole rides yield hunting wave to score hit AT1
Atanas Dinov, February 13, 2025
FIG
‘Comeback kid’ RBI experiences no attrition for senior preferred trade
Sarah Ainsworth, February 11, 2025
FIG
No floor in sight for dollar AT1s as Danske prints ‘spectacular’ trade
Sarah Ainsworth, February 12, 2025
Senior Debt
BPCE becomes latest offshore issuer to exploit Gilt swap spread quirk
Sarah Ainsworth, February 13, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Analysis

Duration discussions heat up as bankers push 10 year covered bonds

2035 Ahead Blue Road Sign Against Clear Sky
Frank Jackman, February 13, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Santander Totta advances non-core compression to UniCredit Germany
Atanas Dinov, February 12, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Oberbank stretches to show 10 year covered funding is attainable
Atanas Dinov, February 12, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Sparebanken Sør pays slim premium for final euro covered bond
Frank Jackman, February 11, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
TSB compresses spread to peers with five year euro covered sale
Frank Jackman, February 11, 2025
Securitization
CMBS US

CMBS demand goes from 'crazy' to steady in face of supply surge

New York City Skyline view across Midtown Manhattan on a sunny day
Nick Conforti, February 13, 2025
ABS Europe
Leasecom’s debut trade leads the way for higher leasing ABS issuance
Tom Hall, February 13, 2025
RMBS Europe
OLB tightens its debut Dutch prime RMBS
Tom Hall, February 13, 2025
ABS US
Compass data center ABS finds a way to 40bp tightening
Diana Bravo, February 12, 2025
CMBS US
Ivanhoé Cambridge and Hines out with Houston green office SASB
Nick Conforti, February 12, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Investors sink sweet tooth into €1.75bn Barry Callebaut bond

Dark chocolate shavings
Mike Turner, February 12, 2025
GC View
BP’s ‘fundamental reset’ is a blow for sustainable finance
Mike Turner, February 11, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Ford revs up spread tightening on €750m deal
Mike Turner, February 13, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Order attrition back in spotlight for IG corporates
Mike Turner, February 10, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Linde and Air Products and Chemicals bring €3.25bn of A rated multi-tranchers
Mike Turner, February 10, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Scorpio Tankers adds to its loan stack with $500m revolver

Scorpio Tanker 13 Feb 25.jpg
Jennifer Law, February 13, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Veidekke signs two new loan facilities for Nkr3bn
Jennifer Law, February 13, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Ittihad signs $450m sustainability-linked RCF
Jennifer Law, February 12, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Saipem replaces RCF with a larger €600m revolver
Jennifer Law, February 11, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Axpo extends €7bn loan to finance growth initiatives
Jennifer Law, February 11, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Gabon earns breathing space but at a record high yield for Africa

Photo of a map of Gabon and the capital Libreville .
George Collard, February 13, 2025
Emerging Markets
Sukuk market braces for new guidelines in 2025
George Collard, February 12, 2025
Emerging Markets
Israel avoids US Treasury yield jump with $5bn dual trancher
George Collard, February 12, 2025
Emerging Markets
Albania finds stellar demand for euro return
George Collard, February 11, 2025
Emerging Markets
Seco draws massive books
Francesca Young, February 11, 2025
Equity
Equity

Vinci deal brings hope to equity-linked market

vinci-alamy-130225
Arthur Bautzer, February 13, 2025
Equity
Ferrari Group shares trade up on Euronext Amsterdam debut
Arthur Bautzer, February 13, 2025
Equity
HBX offering was almost five times oversubscribed
Arthur Bautzer, February 12, 2025
Equity
Saudi Arabia’s Entaj opens IPO bookbuild
Arthur Bautzer, February 10, 2025
People and Markets
Supras and agencies

US unlikely to reduce support for MDBs, says S&P

IFC headquarters World Bank from Alamy 13Feb25 575x375.jpg
Jon Hay, February 13, 2025
Supras and agencies
Bond market gulps at news of Trump review of MDBs
Jon Hay, February 10, 2025
Market News
Blockchain lull as DLT enthusiasts wait for ECB steer
Jon Hay, February 10, 2025
People News
EFSF recruits new funding chief from French agency
Francesca Young, February 13, 2025
People News
Standard Chartered hires Mandy DeFilippo to run Americas
Arthur Bautzer, February 12, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

The man with a plan: Jung’s goals for BNPP investment bank

Jung, Yannick (BNP Paribas) from co for use Feb25 crop 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, February 13, 2025