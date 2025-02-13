Issue 1894
Top Stories
Single digits separate core and non-core euro covered spreads
Outstanding subordinated debt totalling billions of euros no longer has equity credit
African governments will consider this weekend setting up mutual support mechanism
Other markets overshadow labelled public sector issuance in sterling
Leader
The government should choose to implement the policy after much deliberation
Gabon now has three years to get its house in order
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets