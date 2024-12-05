GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings

Issue 1886

Top Stories
Corporate Bonds
Top French corporates could issue through OATs after government collapse
Paris, France, 04/12/2024, Paris, France. 04th Dec, 2024. French Prime Minister Michel Barnier was seen after the discussion of the motion of censure at the National Assembly. The French National Assembly has adopted a motion of censure against Prime Mini
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

SSA market takes French government’s fall in its stride

Paris, France. 28th Nov, 2024. French Prime Minister Michel Barnier addresses a speech at the 5th Impact PME (small and medium businesses) event, at the Station F in Paris on November 28, 2024. Photo by Alexis Jumeau/ABACAPRESS.COM Credit: Abaca Press/Ala
Addison Gong, December 05, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
Bavaria prints first public benchmark since 2020
Elias Wilson, December 05, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
Baden-Württemberg adds to tail-end SSA supply with euro FRN
Elias Wilson, December 04, 2024
Supras and agencies
SNCF to grab opportunities in euro, sterling and Swissie markets
Addison Gong, December 05, 2024
Supras and agencies
AFD to seize January window in 2025 funding race
Addison Gong, December 04, 2024
Financial Institutions
Senior Debt

Eager buyers give Eurobank Greece's post-crisis record tight

Eurobank
Atanas Dinov, December 05, 2024
FIG
Insurers hit dollar bond market with sweet FAs
David Rothnie, December 05, 2024
FIG
Commerzbank wins strong reception for 'strategic' senior bond
Sarah Ainsworth, December 03, 2024
FIG
Investors still investing as Achmea Bank draws big orders for senior green debut
Sarah Ainsworth, December 04, 2024
GC View
Funding seekers can find what they need Down Under
Atanas Dinov, December 04, 2024
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

Santander UK taps quiet dollar covered market

Person riding from Santander bike hire docking station at Aquatic Centre with Orbit Tower beyond in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Stratford London UK
Frank Jackman, December 02, 2024
Covered Bond Analysis
Nordic covered supply to rise as loan growth turns positive
Frank Jackman, December 05, 2024
Covered Bond Analysis
Austrian covered's lower supply and wider spreads to prove attractive in 2025
Frank Jackman, December 04, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Pfandbriefbank caps year with tight Swissie sale
Frank Jackman, December 03, 2024
Securitization
Regulation

High hopes for change as EU securitization consultation closes

European flags in front of the Berlaymont building, headquarters of the European commission in Brussels, Belgium
George Smith, December 05, 2024
RMBS Europe
Offa buys legacy Islamic home finance portfolio from Bank of Ireland
George Smith, December 03, 2024
ABS US
Tariffs present potential speed bump to auto ABS in 2025
Diana Bravo, December 05, 2024
GC View
US green ABS may be in for a long winter, but that doesn't mean it should hibernate until spring
Diana Bravo, December 04, 2024
ABS US
Porsche rips tighter as auto ABS traffic resumes
Diana Bravo, December 04, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Veolia brings spread thundering in as French politics teeters on brink

GlobalCapital Veolia 001.jpg
Mike Turner, December 03, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Stellantis bond spreads shrug off CEO's abrupt exit as share price falls
Mike Turner, December 03, 2024
Corporate Bonds
South West Water £250m deal showered with demand
Mike Turner, December 04, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Johnson Controls' book momentum grows even as it slashes spread
Mike Turner, December 04, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Public Property Invest sells €300m debut in another real estate success
Mike Turner, December 05, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

EDF increases loan to €6bn as big names dominate end of year volumes

EDF from alamy 2 Dec 24.jpg
Jennifer Law, December 02, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Co-op extends undrawn £400m loan and adds diversity metric
Jennifer Law, December 03, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Global loan volumes break $5tr-equivalent
Jennifer Law, December 03, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Sato pushes €250m revolver out to 2027
Jennifer Law, December 04, 2024
Syndicated Loans
R&S refinances acquisition loan with Sfr190m facility
Jennifer Law, December 05, 2024
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Nigeria wins praise for dual trancher

GC1886 Deal cartoon Nigeria.jpg
Francesca Young, December 03, 2024
Emerging Markets
Investors fret over far right advance in Romania's elections
George Collard, December 03, 2024
Emerging Markets
CEE Samurai reach may broaden in 2025
Francesca Young, December 05, 2024
Emerging Markets
Ecuador turns focus to Amazon with fresh debt-for-nature swap
George Collard, December 04, 2024
Equity
Equity IPOs

OQ floats $489m of Base Industries stock in privatisation

LNG plant, Sur, Oman, Middle East
Gaia Freydefont, December 04, 2024
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Atos rights issue gets 29% take-up, bondholders supply rest
Gaia Freydefont, December 02, 2024
Equity IPOs
Cornerstones take almost half of Intea Fastigheter’s IPO
Gaia Freydefont, December 03, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Second Ionos block trade increased after strong run for shares
Gaia Freydefont, December 05, 2024
Coben the Contrarian
A merry bonus to us all; boss bless us, everyone
Craig Coben, December 02, 2024
People and Markets
Coben the Contrarian

A merry bonus to us all; boss bless us, everyone

dickens-HG2MCH.jpg
Craig Coben, December 02, 2024
Securitization People and Markets Europe
Pemberton hires Dissera for SRT origination
George Smith, December 05, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw

Saudi Arabia forces banks to rethink how to staff Middle East

Riyadh from Alamy 5Dec24 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, December 05, 2024