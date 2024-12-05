Issue 1886
Top Stories
-
Dog risk rises for new year as issuers consider dicey covered bond execution
-
New faces will join those that need to refinance existing bonds
-
Similar regs, attractive spreads and diversification give booming Aussie market its appeal
-
Collateral management an 'extremely' interesting use case, but 'no eureka moment' as six month trial comes to a close
Leader
-
Programmatic French funders cannot afford to wait for stabilité
-
Issuing senior bank bonds in December is unorthodox but could prove a winning strategy as investors still have plenty of cash sloshing around
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets