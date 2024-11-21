GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Issue 1884

Top Stories
SSA
SSA issuers face up to swap spread-driven repricing for 2025
CLose up on 2025 written with euros bank notes, finances, earnings and budget concept
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

EU prints €7bn as swap spreads begin to settle

The EU European Union flag flies on top of the Reichstag German Parliament (Bundestag) building, Berlin, Germany
Elias Wilson, November 19, 2024
Supras and agencies
IDA first SSA to print in post-US election dollar market
Elias Wilson, November 21, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
Thuringia extends German Länder success streak
Addison Gong, November 21, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
Baden-Württemberg euro print 'good sign for the market'
Elias Wilson, November 20, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
Flemish Community exploits improving euro backdrop to tap recent 2034 bond
Elias Wilson, November 20, 2024
Financial Institutions
Regulatory Capital

RBI uses improved sentiment to push AT1 refi through finish line

GC1884 Deal Cartoon RBI AT1.jpg
Atanas Dinov, November 18, 2024
FIG
Lloyds joins FIG pre-funding spree in US
David Rothnie, November 22, 2024
Regulatory Capital
Tier two market slows despite tight spreads as de Volksbank prices €500m
Atanas Dinov, November 21, 2024
Regulatory Capital
Acquisition-hungry BPM pre-empts tier two refinancing
Atanas Dinov, November 19, 2024
Senior Debt
'Very strong' domestic bid allows Helaba to print €750m non-preferred
Atanas Dinov, November 19, 2024
Covered Bonds
GC View

Senior's rich spread leaves a bad taste in covered market

Stollen (traditional german christmas cake)
Frank Jackman, November 19, 2024
Covered Bonds
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank to revisit Aussie covered bonds
Frank Jackman, November 21, 2024
Covered Bond Analysis
Euro covered bonds uses SSAs for spread guidance
Frank Jackman, November 18, 2024
Securitization
CMBS US

CMBS special servicers set to gain more leverage over borrowers in 2025

Entrance of The Helmsley building in NYC , manhattan
Nick Conforti, November 22, 2024
ABS US
Wingstop WBS takes flight with 8x oversubscription
Diana Bravo, November 22, 2024
ABS Europe
Stella year for Italian ABS despite worries over unsecured loans
George Smith, November 21, 2024
ABS Europe
Norwegian SRT boosted by landmark DNB green deal
George Smith, November 21, 2024
Another Fine Mezz podcast
SRT Series: Jeremy Hermant, Alantra
Tom Lemmon, November 20, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Iberdrola hybrid garners smaller book than senior trades

Iberdrola sign, Valencia Spain
Mike Turner, November 21, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Prysmian flattens curve with €1.5bn dual trancher
Mike Turner, November 21, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Smurfit's 12 year bond takes big demand despite investors shunning duration
Mike Turner, November 20, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Abertis hybrid bucks diminishing return trend for structure
Mike Turner, November 19, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Borrowers get serious about sustainability-linked loan KPIs

ESG from alamy 21 Nov 24.jpg
Jennifer Law, November 21, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Fitch hits Southern Water with third ratings downgrade this month
Jennifer Law, November 19, 2024
People News
SG plucks Hairy from NatWest
Jennifer Law, November 19, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Helen Group signs debut €500m syndicated loan
Jennifer Law, November 19, 2024
Syndicated Loans
CTP doubles size of bank facility
Jennifer Law, November 21, 2024
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

No end in sight for Turkish tier two issuance spree

Blue Mosque in Istanbul Turkey. Image shot 2009. Exact date unknown.
Francesca Young, November 21, 2024
Emerging Markets
Emirates NBD prints debut SLLB, other issuers consider following in 2025
Francesca Young, November 20, 2024
CEE
Garanti finally refinances infamous tier two
Francesca Young, November 21, 2024
Emerging Markets
Turkey sukuk draws $3.5bn book
Francesca Young, November 19, 2024
Equity
ABBs-Block Trades

Half of Galderma block goes to long-onlies

Melbourne,Australia-May 10,2015: Cetaphill bottle on white. Cetaphil is well known brand and is the Gentle Skin Cleaner.
Gaia Freydefont, November 21, 2024
Coben the Contrarian
Education in investment banks is unfit for purpose
Craig Coben, November 18, 2024
People and Markets
People News

Barclays hires from Deutsche to replace Shah on syndicate

Barclays Paris from Alamy 20Nov24 575x375.jpg
Jon Hay, November 20, 2024
People News
Jefferies lets go key EM banker
Francesca Young, November 19, 2024
People News
Deutsche loses DCM banker
Francesca Young, November 21, 2024
Securitization People and Markets US
Latham & Watkins hires partner from White & Case's US structured team
Tom Lemmon, November 19, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw

Crédit Agricole goes its own way to find IB growth

Credit Agricole CIB in NY from Alamy 22Nov24 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, November 22, 2024