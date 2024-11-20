SRT Series: Jeremy Hermant, Alantra

This week on Another Fine Mezz, host Tom Lemmon welcomed Alantra's SRT specialist, senior advisor, Jeremy Hermant as the third guest in the SRT Series.

Hermant discussed the increasing role of arranging banks in SRT transactions as the market increasingly opens up to smaller banks which need to efficiently manage their capital requirements.

In addition, Hermant spoke about the regulatory changes in the UK making SRT more competitive, and explained why regulators are encouraging it as the capital management tool of choice.

He also spoke about his own varied career, having begun as an equity derivatives trader before moving into the precursor to SRT, then known as private debt mobilisation. All this occurred while Hermant was at Santander, learning and developing under the watchful of eye of Steve Gandy, former Santander stalwart of securitization and the 2024 winner of GlobalCapital's Lifetime Achievement Award for European Securitization.

Hermant also discussed how the industry has changed for the better, with staffing reflecting society more broadly now, as opposed to looking (and smelling) like a men's locker-room.