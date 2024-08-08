Issue 1869

GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company
Top Stories
FIG
Point of entry: credit spreads widen but investors not scared yet
Leader
Public Sector
Covered Bond Analysis

German names to lead euro rates issuers into autumn window

Frank Jackman, August 08, 2024
SSA
Victoria lands first Aussie sub-sovereign Swissie since 2011
Sophie Astles, August 08, 2024
Supras and agencies
KfW resurfaces with sterling print
Elias Wilson, August 06, 2024
SSA
Land NRW readies euro 10 year to kick-start H2 funding
Elias Wilson, August 08, 2024
SSA
Hesse eyes fixed and floating rate funding in second half
Elias Wilson, August 08, 2024
Financial Institutions
FIG

Defensive FIG FRNs eyed amid volatility

Sarah Ainsworth, August 08, 2024
Senior Debt
UOB’s funding strategy illustrates Australian market’s growing importance and resilience
Atanas Dinov, August 06, 2024
FIG
ZKB secures greenium on first senior Swissie since 2022
Sophie Astles, August 06, 2024
FIG People and Markets
Bank of England flags ‘shortcomings’ and ‘areas for enhancement’ in UK banks’ resolution preparations
Sarah Ainsworth, August 07, 2024
FIG
FIG primary in ‘no rush’ to open amid market volatility
Sarah Ainsworth, August 05, 2024
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Analysis

Euro covered bond prefunding will be possible if spreads permit

Frank Jackman, August 07, 2024
Covered Bond Analysis
Sub-benchmark covered supply down as issuers ‘graduate’ to larger sizes
Frank Jackman, August 08, 2024
GC View
Regulators are holding back digital bond adoption
Frank Jackman, August 06, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Berlin Hyp draws interest for inaugural blockchain-based Pfandbrief
Frank Jackman, August 05, 2024
Securitization
CLOs Europe

Euro CLOs soldier on with wider spreads as investors stay unconcerned

Austin Barnes, August 08, 2024
RMBS Europe
Audacious Holmes priced as London Wall returns
Tom Lemmon, August 08, 2024
CLOs Europe
Polus lands European CLO wide of IPTs in rocky market
Austin Barnes, August 07, 2024
ABS US
‘All clear’ for ABS primary with at least six deals in a day
Diana Bravo, August 07, 2024
CMBS US
Four CMBS deals price as market shrugs off volatility
Nick Conforti, August 07, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Meta takes the lead as US dollar bond market rebounds to hit record volume

David Rothnie, August 08, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Coca-Cola sweetens bitter euro market for IG corporate borrowers
Mike Turner, August 08, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Coca-Cola finds sweet reception for long maturity euros
Mike Turner, August 08, 2024
GC View
The glass is half full for UK water financing
Mike Turner, August 06, 2024
Corporate Bonds
IG corporate deal scrapped as markets tumble
Mike Turner, August 05, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

DSM-Firmenich streamlines revolvers with €1.8bn deal

Victoria Thiele, August 08, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure pushes out maturity with loan refi
Victoria Thiele, August 07, 2024
Corporate Bonds
UK water yields rise on back of £168m sewage fines
Mike Turner, August 06, 2024
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

EM borrowers to mull issuance timing after market wobble

George Collard, August 08, 2024
Emerging Markets
EM bond investors shrug off Turkish corporate struggle
George Collard, August 07, 2024
Asia
Flush Asian investors widen reach as bond shortfall encourages diversification
Rashmi Kumar, August 08, 2024
Emerging Markets
African sovereign duo targets locals with dollar bonds
George Collard, August 06, 2024
Emerging Markets
Tunisia default fears linger despite bond rally
George Collard, August 08, 2024
Equity
Equity

ECM revival faces close scrutiny in cautious autumn return

Gaia Freydefont, August 08, 2024
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Mining Spac launches cash placement to fund its first acquisition
Gaia Freydefont, August 08, 2024
Equity
Emerging market ECM awaits September revival
Gaia Freydefont, August 07, 2024
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Pick n Pay rights issue drums up R8bn of orders as Ackerman voting rights fall
Gaia Freydefont, August 05, 2024
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Crispr Therapeutics files for at-the-market share sale after results
Gaia Freydefont, August 06, 2024
People and Markets
People News

SSA head leaves Nordea

Frank Jackman, August 07, 2024
Securitization People and Markets Europe
Loomis Sayles dives into euro ABS
Tom Lemmon, August 05, 2024
Syndicated Loans
UK universities face financial storm as government seeks insolvency consultants
Ana Fati, August 05, 2024
Securitization People and Markets Europe
Blackstone hires former Barclays SRT director
Tom Lemmon, August 07, 2024
New Issues
How to get ahead in investment banking
Craig Coben, August 05, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw
Mediobanca accelerates 'all-cap' IB push
Italy's largest listed investment bank is in the middle of an ambitious plan to be profitable across the economic cycle