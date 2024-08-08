Issue 1869
Top Stories
Some borrowers may accelerate bond plans, while others may have to hold fire
Germany's poor economic growth is putting pressure on the federal states' finances
Leader
Managers will need to be proactive in a market that can violently turn
Lower rates will give the market a boost even as other sectors curdle at the prospect of a recession
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
Southpaw
Italy's largest listed investment bank is in the middle of an ambitious plan to be profitable across the economic cycle