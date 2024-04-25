GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236213
Issue 1854

Top Stories
FIG
‘Hurry up and wait’: FIG issuers vie for slim execution window
the writing Opening Soon in a building site in Milan, Italy
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Greece reaps €3bn from rare 30 year outing

GC1854 Deal Cartoon.jpg
Addison Gong, April 24, 2024
Sovereigns
UK raises £6.75bn as remit increases
Georgie Lee, April 24, 2024
Sovereigns
Finland lands largest order book for nearly four years
Georgie Lee, April 25, 2024
Supras and agencies
Investors pile in to seven year sweet spot for EIB
Georgie Lee, April 24, 2024
Supras and agencies
Unédic grabs huge book and tight spread for new social bond
Addison Gong, April 24, 2024
Financial Institutions
FIG

Citigroup raises $5bn and Amex dashes for cash

A Citibank logo sign in downtown Washington, D.C., on July 11, 2015. Citibank is the consumer division of Citigroup.
David Rothnie, April 25, 2024
GC View
The fading froth in FIG
Sarah Ainsworth, April 23, 2024
Regulatory Capital
Higher yielding FIG tier two bonds lure buyers
Atanas Dinov, April 23, 2024
FIG
Achmea and HCB show keen bid for both ends of credit stack
Sarah Ainsworth, April 24, 2024
Regulatory Capital
AIB resuscitates euro AT1s after rate recalibrations
Atanas Dinov, April 23, 2024
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bond Analysis

FIG says g’day to Aussie dollar bonds — but where are all the covereds?

Sydney, Australia. 26th January 2023. The sails of the Sydney Opera House have been lit up with an Indigenous artwork to mark Australia Day. Kamilaroi woman Rhonda Sampson's artwork was projected onto the Opera House sails as well as the Australian and Ab
Frank Jackman, April 25, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Nationwide brings dual tranche covered close to core eurozone peers
Frank Jackman, April 25, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
LF Hypotek lands covered bond inside fair value
Frank Jackman, April 25, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
SP Mortgage’s covered bond return gets four times covered
Frank Jackman, April 24, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
DZ Hyp tightens Pfandbrief by 8bp
Frank Jackman, April 23, 2024
Securitization
ABS US

FFELP student loan ABS could see massive pre-pay wave

College students Graduation
Diana Bravo, April 25, 2024
ABS Europe
‘Only Santander’: mammoth consumer trade amazes ABS market
George Smith, April 25, 2024
ABS US
Bids fly in on Sotheby’s artsy ABS debut
Diana Bravo, April 23, 2024
CLOs US
Resets dominate US CLO pipe as Oak Hill prices
Victoria Thiele, April 24, 2024
RMBS Europe
Australian mortgage specialist ColCap to make UK RMBS debut
George Smith, April 24, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

BHP’s £31bn Anglo offer could kickstart M&A frenzy

Silhouette of a mechanical digger at an iron ore mine at sunset, Thailand
Mike Turner, April 25, 2024
Corporate Bonds
TDC pays a 10bp premium, Goodman prints through its curve
Mike Turner, April 24, 2024
Corporate Bonds
P&G and Prologis bring US corps to Europe
Mike Turner, April 22, 2024
Corporate Bonds
RTE grabs at long end demand during busy day for IG corporates
Mike Turner, April 23, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Unrated BayWa pulls bond on busy Monday for corporates
Mike Turner, April 22, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Some Turkish banks turn backs on sustainability-linked structure

Turkish flag Istanbul skyline Alamy 23Apr24.png
Ana Fati, April 23, 2024
Syndicated Loans
European lenders ramp up commitments in Turkish spring loans
Ana Fati, April 22, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Loans bankers can only watch on as Middle East bond market thrives
Ana Fati, April 25, 2024
CLOs Europe
HPS breaks through triple-A spread barrier with euro CLO
Victoria Thiele, April 25, 2024
CLOs Europe
Rothschild reset shows IG demand and mezz softness
Victoria Thiele, April 23, 2024
Emerging Markets
Asia

Asia’s loan market eyes revival after volumes slump

Hong Kong - Star Ferry sails in front of large UBS and Prudential adverts on the Kowloon side of Victoria Harbour
Rashmi Kumar, April 25, 2024
Emerging Markets
CEEMEA bond spree extends
Francesca Young, April 25, 2024
Emerging Markets
Huge demand for Abu Dhabi triple trancher
Francesca Young, April 23, 2024
Senior Debt
Bank of Cyprus adds to run of popular SE Europe bank issuance
Atanas Dinov, April 24, 2024
Equity
ABBs-Block Trades

IPO frenzy paves way for Middle East follow-ons to boost liquidity

DFM Dubai Financial Market , Dubai World Trade Centre , Dubai , United Arab Emirates , UAE Middle East
Aidan Gregory, April 25, 2024
Equity IPOs
CVC increases Amsterdam IPO to €2.3bn as investors crowd the book
Aidan Gregory, April 25, 2024
People News
UBS’s EMEA equity-linked head departs
Gaia Freydefont, April 25, 2024
Equity IPOs
Valuation gap scuttles Luz Saúde IPO
Gaia Freydefont, April 24, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
French warehouse Reit Argan seeks fresh capital for growth
Aidan Gregory, April 24, 2024
People and Markets
The Sustainable Economy

World Bank capital innovations to allow 30% expansion

World Bank headquarters from Alamy 25Apr24 575x375
Jon Hay, April 25, 2024
CLOs Europe
LMA sets ‘challenging’ guidelines to boost levloan efficiency
Victoria Thiele, April 25, 2024
SSA
SSA syndicate banker leaves BNP Paribas
Georgie Lee, April 22, 2024
People News
Barclays names Stephen Pick as new M&A head
Gaia Freydefont, April 22, 2024
People News
Southpaw
Southpaw

UBS strikes rich seam of M&A as Credit Suisse deal pays off

sergio-ermotti-2RN1CMA-alamy-26apr24b.jpg
David Rothnie, April 25, 2024