Issue 1853

Top Stories
FIG
Rates repricing to shape 'new norm' of higher NIPs in FIG
Pendeen Lighthouse, Cornwall
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

SSAs push through ‘wobble’ week with core strength

US Federal Reserve building, Washington, DC
Georgie Lee, April 18, 2024
Supras and agencies
Euro investors embrace KBN green bond
Addison Gong, April 18, 2024
Supras and agencies
KfW pushes out on sterling curve with £600m outing
Addison Gong, April 16, 2024
Supras and agencies
‘Strength’ of dollar mart persists as SSAs prepare to extract $6.5bn
Georgie Lee, April 17, 2024
Supras and agencies
‘Phenomenal’ EIB takes another $5bn as investors pile in to agency dollar books
Georgie Lee, April 16, 2024
Financial Institutions
FIG

US banks deliver torrent as Goldman takes two

New York, NY, USA. May 2, 2022. Editorial Use Only, 3D CGI. Goldman Sachs Signage Logo on Top of Glass Building. Workplace of Investment Banking Compa
David Rothnie, April 18, 2024
FIG
Senior FRNs to outshine short dated covereds
Sarah Ainsworth, April 18, 2024
People and Markets
Intesa reshuffles top management and funding team
Atanas Dinov, April 15, 2024
Regulatory Capital
Swiss government talks of UBS capital increase
Sarah Ainsworth, April 17, 2024
FIG
Santander launches dual senior tranche and pays premium
Sarah Ainsworth, April 15, 2024
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bond Analysis

Rare covered issuers to capitalise as investors see room for performance

Frankfurt, Germany - January 22, 2019: Euro Sign. European Central Bank (ECB) is the central bank of the euro and administers the monetary policy of the Eurozone in Frankfurt, Germany.
Frank Jackman, April 18, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Equitable joins ‘benchmark parade’ with popular social covered bond
Frank Jackman, April 16, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Monte Dei Paschi ends five year absence from covered bonds
Frank Jackman, April 16, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Pfandbrief pair find demand across the curve
Frank Jackman, April 17, 2024
Primary Market Monitor
Investors flock to high spread covered bonds
Frank Jackman, April 17, 2024
Securitization
ABS US

Student athlete financiers backed by ex-NBA star lay up ABS plan

Opening ceremony of the Sports Museum of America in New York
Diana Bravo, April 19, 2024
CMBS Europe
First green CMBS in Europe downgraded as CRE woes pile up
George Smith, April 18, 2024
ABS Europe
Cash SRT pipeline ramps up with German ABS from Santander
George Smith, April 16, 2024
CLOs Europe
Neuberger Berman prints tightest triple-Bs in euro CLOs year-to-date
Victoria Thiele, April 18, 2024
ABS US
EnFin’s securitization switch four times oversubscribed
Diana Bravo, April 16, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

JAB and Gen Mills finish issuance week strongly for IG corp market

Krispy Kreme donuts - USA
Mike Turner, April 18, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Gasunie says 20 years is a ‘maturity that fits well’ in its investment plans
Mike Turner, April 16, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Deutsche Bahn pulls in with 10 year on soft day
Mike Turner, April 16, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Manchester Airport lands smoothly amid WBS turbulence
Mike Turner, April 15, 2024
Corporate Bonds
EDF provides spark as blackouts keep US corps in darkness
David Rothnie, April 19, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Sleepers rise in sustainability-linked loan evolution

Waking up from Alamy 18Apr24 575x375
Ana Fati, April 19, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Schuldschein volume down, but foreign issuance revives
Ana Fati, April 15, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Terna increases revolver by €450m, adds two banks
Ana Fati, April 16, 2024
Syndicated Loans
NextEnergy Solar Fund renews £135m RCF
Ana Fati, April 18, 2024
CLOs US
US CLO refis and resets land wide of price talks
Victoria Thiele, April 16, 2024
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

EM investors yearn for Turkish corps after bank glut

Izmir, Turkey - September 22, 2022: Ford logos on the dealership of the area, against blue sky.
Francesca Young, April 18, 2024
CEE
Ford Otosan tightens by 50bp as it joins top tier Turkey corps
George Collard, April 18, 2024
Emerging Markets
Vakifbank hits new 2024 wide for Turkish AT1
Francesca Young, April 18, 2024
Africa
Ghana debt talks hit roadblock as elections draw near
George Collard, April 16, 2024
CEE
Slovakia breaks size record on Swissie return
George Collard, April 18, 2024
Equity
Equity IPOs

Cornerstones left unturned as IPOs focus on liquidity

cornerstone.jpg
Gaia Freydefont, April 19, 2024
Equity IPOs
Second time lucky for Planisware as stock pops 25%
Aidan Gregory, April 18, 2024
Equity-Linked
DocMorris raises Sfr254m in three-legged deal
Gaia Freydefont, April 18, 2024
Equity IPOs
Puig announces price range on €3bn-plus IPO
Gaia Freydefont, April 18, 2024
Equity IPOs
Spinneys brings rare private sector IPO in Dubai
Gaia Freydefont, April 16, 2024
People and Markets
The Sustainable Economy

Fitch highlights political risk of callable capital

US House of Representatives from Alamy 18Apr24 575x375
Jon Hay, April 18, 2024
Market News
MDBs try to aid reform with callable capital guides
Jon Hay, April 16, 2024
People News
ZKB’s head of Swiss syndicate to leave in June
Sophie Astles, April 18, 2024
Responsible Investment
Barclays takes SG sustainable finance leader Millat
Jon Hay, April 17, 2024
People News
DZ Bank recruits new head of SSA DCM as Kai Poerschke steps down
Gaia Freydefont, April 17, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw

Private equity M&A drought is partly the new normal

30 Hudson Yards NYC, HQ of KKR from Alamy 18Apr24 575x375
David Rothnie, April 18, 2024