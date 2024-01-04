Issue 1838
Top Stories
‘Very, very strong’ first week sets up bigger test ahead
Overall bond issuance to rise but most sovereign deals will be refinancing
Full benefit of TFSME roll-off will not be felt until 2025 in UK RMBS, while euro issuers prefer covered bonds
Holding company Kemble faces critical loan refinancing amid regulatory pressure and downgrade
Leader
Even the prospect of the Fed cutting rates cannot combat the deep malaise and fear influencing corporate investment plans
Serenity is the right reaction to a likely increase in the sovereign's borrowing
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets