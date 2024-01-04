GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Issue 1838

Top Stories
FIG
FIG issuer pile-up spoils grand start for European market
Push of pike where two opposing columns of pikemen meet and become locked in position. English civil war reenactment, Siege of Basing House 16.09.23
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

World Bank lands jumbo sterling as AIIB deploys swap ref

Sterling, dollar and euro bank notes
Georgie Lee, January 04, 2024
Sovereigns
SSAs race against inflation data to secure euro funding
Addison Gong, January 04, 2024
Supras and agencies
Supranational dollar spree continues with EIB and ADB
Georgie Lee, January 04, 2024
Supras and agencies
World Bank jump-starts supranational dollar issuance for 2024
Georgie Lee, January 03, 2024
Supras and agencies
KfW kicks off 2024 euro funding with a bang
Addison Gong, January 03, 2024
Financial Institutions
FIG

Yankee banks plunder $22bn amid rate jitters

NEW YORK, NY, USA - DECEMBER 20, 2023: Official Times Square New Year 2024 Numerals at Times Square.
David Rothnie, January 04, 2024
Senior Debt
NatWest, Sabadell tread carefully in nervous market to offer ‘most desired’ SP
Atanas Dinov, January 04, 2024
Senior Debt
FIG issuers return to senior sterling issuance as BPCE offers up arb
January 04, 2024
Regulatory Capital
Caixa opts for early AT1 refi
Atanas Dinov, January 03, 2024
Regulatory Capital
BFCM and Lloyds tier twos underline ‘preference for spread’
Atanas Dinov, January 02, 2024
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

CRH pays small premium for long term covered bond funding

long term2 HiRes
Bill Thornhill, January 04, 2024
Covered Bonds
Limited size and green label help NordLB’s Pfandbrief over the line
Bill Thornhill, January 04, 2024
Covered Bonds
‘Juicy’ Bank Austria lures investors while Aareal struggles
Bill Thornhill, January 03, 2024
Covered Bonds
Crédit Agricole issues first 10 year covered bond in six months
Bill Thornhill, January 03, 2024
Covered Bonds
Covered bond trio smash open sevens as issuers turn to 10s
Bill Thornhill, January 02, 2024
Securitization
RMBS

US RMBS sees optimism on demand but supply still sluggish

Luxury houses USA - American residential executive house homes on a suburban lake complex
Kunyi Yang, January 04, 2024
RMBS
Enlarged Permanent deal gets UK RMBS up and running
George Smith, January 03, 2024
CMBS
US CMBS delinquencies spike to offer gap financing opportunities
Kunyi Yang, January 02, 2024
CLOs
Euro CLO debt to rally further in January
Victoria Thiele, January 03, 2024
CLOs
Guggenheim looks to kick off MM CLO market
Tom Lemmon, January 03, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

RWE gets stuck at initial pricing as sentiment sours

RWE AG, logo of power company on plant at Niederaussem Bergheim lignite power plant, North Rhine-Westphalia
Mike Turner, January 03, 2024
Corporate Bonds
VW sees green light after dropping red flag
Mike Turner, January 04, 2024
Corporate Bonds
NatGrid and Ford open sterling market on rough day
Mike Turner, January 03, 2024
Corporate Bonds
RCI and Toyota flick the switch on 2024 corporate bonds
Mike Turner, January 02, 2024
Corporate Bonds
US corporate bonds popping even as rally stalls
David Rothnie, January 04, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
CLOs

Levloan rally could rain on euro CLO managers' January parade

Woman With Umbrella In Heavy Rain
Victoria Thiele, January 04, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Turkey and Saudi Arabia to shine as loan market rebounds
Ana Fati, January 02, 2024
Syndicated Loans
State Bank of India gets second $1bn loan in 12 months
Ana Fati, January 03, 2024
GC View
Debt markets face unprecedented political risk
Mike Turner, January 02, 2024
Emerging Markets
EM LatAm

Mexico goes big early to light up LatAm

GlobalCapital Mexico record bond 001.jpg
Oliver West, January 03, 2024
CEE
Hungary prioritises size over price to reopen CEEMEA dollar mart
Francesca Young, January 04, 2024
CEE
Poland orders surpass €10bn
George Collard, January 04, 2024
CEE
Slovenia kicks off CEEMEA euro funding for 2024
George Collard, January 03, 2024
Asia
Indonesia raises more than $2bn as Asia bond pipeline builds
Rashmi Kumar, January 04, 2024
Equity
Equity IPOs

Adnoc IPOs ensure ME banks dominate league tables but Europe reclaims ground

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Feb 10, 2020: Oriental architecture, gallery of Qasr Al Watan, Presidential Palace, Abu Dhabi
Gaia Freydefont, January 04, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Private equity set to kick off European block party, IPOs remain on hold
Gaia Freydefont, January 04, 2024
Equity IPOs
EMEA IPO volumes sink to their lowest levels since 2012
Gaia Freydefont, January 03, 2024
Equity IPOs
Listing rules modernisation builds hopes for UK IPO market
Gaia Freydefont, January 02, 2024
People News
Erste Group promotes executive director to lead ECM
Gaia Freydefont, January 02, 2024
People and Markets
Securitization

ESMA opens door to radical reform of securitization disclosure rules

European Union flags flying
Tom Lemmon, January 04, 2024
People News
NowCM appoints former Bundesbank vet to run global markets
January 03, 2024
People News
DZ Bank hires two for SSA and FIG DCM
Gaia Freydefont, January 03, 2024
GC View
Primary returners in EM must learn from peers
George Collard, January 02, 2024
Green and Social Bonds and Loans
IFAD to broaden bond issuance as investors buy into mission
Jon Hay, January 04, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw

Diamond’s Atlas sees a world of IB opportunities

Bobcolorphoto2.jpg
David Rothnie, January 04, 2024